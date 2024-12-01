Landslide in Yala damages vehicles amid severe flooding

Image via Bangkok Post

A landslide in Yala province caused a significant amount of damage to several vehicles yesterday morning, November 30, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The incident follows severe flooding across five districts, with major roads submerged and essential goods becoming scarce due to disrupted transport routes.

Advertisements

The landslide was reported to have occurred at 7am in the car park behind the Betong municipality office. The timing of the incident, occurring on a holiday, played a crucial role in ensuring that no one was harmed, although vehicles were damaged.

This area, located on the route to the border checkpoint near Betong Vocational College, experienced significant ground movement.

Given the extent of the damage and the potential risk to infrastructure, the municipal chief took prompt action. Necessary equipment from the municipal office was ordered to be relocated as a precautionary measure against the possibility of the office building being compromised.

The incident occurred after water from the Pattani River overflowed the embankment into the Yala municipality, compounded by rising levels in the Sai Buri River, reported KhaoSod.

The flooding has severely affected residents across five districts, inundating major routes and disrupting the supply of essential goods, particularly in the Betong district.

Advertisements

In related news, The southern Thai provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat are reeling under the wrath of Mother Nature as heavy rain and severe flooding bring daily life to a grinding halt.

Schools have been forced to shut their doors, and once-bustling roads lie underwater, leaving communities stranded as they battle the relentless downpour.

The heavens have opened with a vengeance, flooding critical routes like the vital Kanjanavanich Road that links Hat Yai to Muang district. Desperate local government officials have had no choice but to close parts of the road, sending drivers on a wild detour via Lopburi Ramaed Road in a desperate bid to keep the traffic flowing.