Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat

Hat Yai has been declared a red zone as the risk of severe flooding looms, with local officials urging residents to brace for potential evacuations.

Hat Yai Mayor Sakhon Thongmunee announced the warning this morning, citing a surge of water flowing into the U-Tapao and Wa canals, which cut through Songkhla’s bustling district.

“Overflows from these canals could inundate downtown Hat Yai.”

Residents have been told to move their belongings to safety and prepare to leave at short notice if conditions deteriorate.

Adding to the urgency, officials stressed the need to stay updated on weather reports and flood advisories. For immediate assistance, locals are advised to contact 074-200000 or visit hatyaicity.go.th.

This crisis follows relentless heavy rains battering southern Thailand since early this week, leaving widespread devastation. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported yesterday, November 28, that flooding has affected 1,884 villages across 50 districts in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and Satun provinces, reported The Nation.

With rising water levels threatening lives and livelihoods, Hat Yai residents are urged to act swiftly. Local officials are on high alert, but the message is clear: preparedness is key.

In related news, heavy rainfall in Yala has led to rapid flooding, trapping many residents in their homes. Soldiers quickly responded to rescue efforts, including carrying a bedridden elderly woman to safety on the second floor of her house.

Torrential rain has been pounding the southern Thai province of Yala, causing widespread flooding that has caught many residents off guard. Water levels have risen unexpectedly, leaving people stranded in their homes without time to evacuate.

In other news, torrential rain in Songkhla has wreaked havoc as roads have been inundated with water, leading to significant disruptions. The incessant downpour has caused flooding in several key areas, with water levels reaching up to 70 centimetres.