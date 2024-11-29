Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:43, 29 November 2024| Updated: 14:43, 29 November 2024
162 1 minute read
Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Hat Yai has been declared a red zone as the risk of severe flooding looms, with local officials urging residents to brace for potential evacuations.

Hat Yai Mayor Sakhon Thongmunee announced the warning this morning, citing a surge of water flowing into the U-Tapao and Wa canals, which cut through Songkhla’s bustling district.

Advertisements

“Overflows from these canals could inundate downtown Hat Yai.”

Residents have been told to move their belongings to safety and prepare to leave at short notice if conditions deteriorate.

Related news

Adding to the urgency, officials stressed the need to stay updated on weather reports and flood advisories. For immediate assistance, locals are advised to contact 074-200000 or visit hatyaicity.go.th.

Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

This crisis follows relentless heavy rains battering southern Thailand since early this week, leaving widespread devastation. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported yesterday, November 28, that flooding has affected 1,884 villages across 50 districts in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and Satun provinces, reported The Nation.

With rising water levels threatening lives and livelihoods, Hat Yai residents are urged to act swiftly. Local officials are on high alert, but the message is clear: preparedness is key.

Advertisements
Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In related news, heavy rainfall in Yala has led to rapid flooding, trapping many residents in their homes. Soldiers quickly responded to rescue efforts, including carrying a bedridden elderly woman to safety on the second floor of her house.

Torrential rain has been pounding the southern Thai province of Yala, causing widespread flooding that has caught many residents off guard. Water levels have risen unexpectedly, leaving people stranded in their homes without time to evacuate.

In other news, torrential rain in Songkhla has wreaked havoc as roads have been inundated with water, leading to significant disruptions. The incessant downpour has caused flooding in several key areas, with water levels reaching up to 70 centimetres.

Latest Thailand News
Illegal labour scandal: Over 50 foreign workers nabbed in Pattaya Crime News

Illegal labour scandal: Over 50 foreign workers nabbed in Pattaya

12 seconds ago
Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze Business News

Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze

16 minutes ago
Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation Crime News

Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation

21 minutes ago
Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators Crime News

Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

30 minutes ago
KEX Express delivers change: Shifting gears to new markets (video) Business News

KEX Express delivers change: Shifting gears to new markets (video)

39 minutes ago
Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat South Thailand News

Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat

47 minutes ago
Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video) Business News

Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video)

55 minutes ago
Thai man rapes 10 year old girl on boat and sells her explicit videos Crime News

Thai man rapes 10 year old girl on boat and sells her explicit videos

1 hour ago
Pathum Thani: Lost buffalo found after escape from slaughterhouse Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani: Lost buffalo found after escape from slaughterhouse

1 hour ago
Phuket evolves into a global wellness tourism leader Phuket Travel

Phuket evolves into a global wellness tourism leader

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s economy shifts into gear but auto industry hits a bump Business News

Thailand’s economy shifts into gear but auto industry hits a bump

1 hour ago
Baaa-d news for smugglers: 90 goats herded to safety by Thai cops Crime News

Baaa-d news for smugglers: 90 goats herded to safety by Thai cops

2 hours ago
Driver escapes unscathed after bus catches fire in central Thailand Central Thailand News

Driver escapes unscathed after bus catches fire in central Thailand

2 hours ago
Thailand unveils plan to boost SMEs, tackle substandard imports Business News

Thailand unveils plan to boost SMEs, tackle substandard imports

2 hours ago
Police in Uthai Thani build new shrine after lottery wins Northern Thailand News

Police in Uthai Thani build new shrine after lottery wins

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen man killed by coconut tree Thailand News

Khon Kaen man killed by coconut tree

2 hours ago
Surat Thani father and son busted for bitcoin mining electricity theft Crime News

Surat Thani father and son busted for bitcoin mining electricity theft

2 hours ago
Thai man finds head-scratching scene near Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Thai man finds head-scratching scene near Bangkok airport

2 hours ago
Thai politician hospitalised after hunger strike amid money laundering probe Crime News

Thai politician hospitalised after hunger strike amid money laundering probe

3 hours ago
Scammer in Thailand caught calling dead woman&#8217;s phone Crime News

Scammer in Thailand caught calling dead woman’s phone

4 hours ago
Thai Airways gets a financial lift-off with ministry&#8217;s capital boost Business News

Thai Airways gets a financial lift-off with ministry’s capital boost

4 hours ago
Devotees flock to Phayao temple for lucky lottery numbers Northern Thailand News

Devotees flock to Phayao temple for lucky lottery numbers

4 hours ago
Thai woman surrenders after BMW crash kills mother and 2 kids Road deaths

Thai woman surrenders after BMW crash kills mother and 2 kids

4 hours ago
Fit for a king: Rama X Bridge opening set for December in Bangkok Bangkok News

Fit for a king: Rama X Bridge opening set for December in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Jetstar flight to Phuket returns to Sydney after wheel damage Aviation News

Jetstar flight to Phuket returns to Sydney after wheel damage

4 hours ago
South Thailand NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation

Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation

Published: 15:09, 29 November 2024
Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

Published: 15:01, 29 November 2024
KEX Express delivers change: Shifting gears to new markets (video)

KEX Express delivers change: Shifting gears to new markets (video)

Published: 14:51, 29 November 2024
Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video)

Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video)

Published: 14:35, 29 November 2024