Thai officials watching bird flu after a woman’s death in China

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Officials are on alert to prevent bird flu from reaching Thailand.

While Covid-19 and Omicron are on everyone’s mind, the Department of Livestock Development has gone on high alert after a woman died from the bird flu last month. The woman died in China of the H5N6 strain of avian influenza and officials in Thailand are focused on making sure the virus doesn’t make it across the border and into the country.

Bird flu has been on the rise throughout the entire year with the World Organisation for Animal Health saying that 61 people have been infected this year with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. In the Sichuan province of China, a 54 year old woman was afflicted with the virus and died on November 23.

While Thailand looks to be safe for now, the Livestock Department is restricting the import and export of animals from any country that has identified an infection of the bird flu in order to prevent the possibility of cases within Thailand. The director-general of the department reports that there have been no cases in humans nor any found in animals in Thailand.

Nevertheless, officials have been warned to take preventive measures and to monitor their livestock, especially in provinces and areas along the international borders. The department also asks that farmers keep an especially close watch on all of their animals and their health to detect any possible bird flu. The director-general asked anyone who notices any abnormal symptoms in their animals, or any unusual death, to contact the authorities immediately in order for them to give assistance.

Anyone who does encounter a problem or has any questions or is in need of any assistance can contact the Department of Livestock Development, the Bureau of Disease Control and Veterinary Service, or use the DLD 4.0 application, or call the hotline 063-225-6888.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
riclag
2021-12-11 19:15
China,wouldn’t you known it!
image
Poolie
2021-12-11 19:42
Munch!! By crikey you've swallowed that one whole!
image
whitesnake
2021-12-11 20:41
ZZZzzzzzzzz! BIG Yawwwwwwwwnnn! All this health nonsense is SOOooooooo boring! Cant the news report on something that is vaguely interesting and uplifting!?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

