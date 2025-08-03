Five drug traffickers killed in Thailand, 1.35m meth pills seized

Soldiers in Chiang Mai’s Fang district engaged in a confrontation with suspected drug traffickers early today, August 3, resulting in the deaths of five suspects and the capture of 1.35 million methamphetamine pills, along with firearms, the military reported.

The incident took place at approximately 2.40am when soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Company, part of the Chaiyanupap Task Force, encountered a group of six to eight people carrying large rucksacks suspected of containing drugs. When asked to halt, the group fired at the soldiers, leading to a gunfight that lasted about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported among the Thai soldiers. Following the skirmish, additional reinforcements were brought in, including two more ground units, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and a military K9 unit specialising in detecting drugs.

Upon inspecting the site, officials discovered nine rucksacks, each with around 150,000 meth pills, totalling 1,350,000 pills. They also confiscated a homemade shotgun, an improvised pistol, and two mobile phones. The bodies of five traffickers were located at the scene.

Amnat Wachirasaksopana, commander of the Chaiyanupap Task Force, conducted a joint inspection with local agencies. The confiscated drugs and weapons were then transferred to Fang Police Station for further legal action, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, in Mae Fah Luang district, Chiang Rai, a drug smuggler was killed and 4.2 million methamphetamine pills were seized after a 10-minute gunfight between armed traffickers and an army patrol on June 6.

Soldiers from the Phra Chao Taksin special unit of the Pha Muang task force encountered 15 to 20 men carrying backpacks near Ban Pang Nun Phatthana in tambon Mae Fah Luang at around 5.15am.

The suspects opened fire when soldiers attempted to stop and search them, resulting in a brief shootout. After the gunfire stopped, soldiers found 21 sacks, each containing 200,000 meth pills. One smuggler was killed, while the others fled.