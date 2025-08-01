Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack

Government silence deepen trauma for grieving businesswoman

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
171 2 minutes read
Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพบก ทันกระแส

An owner of a petrol station in the Isaan province of Si Saket, where a deadly attack occurred on July 24, stated that she has yet to receive any assistance from government officials.

The Cambodian military reportedly attacked the Ban Phue PTT petrol station in Kantaralak district, resulting in the deaths of 12 innocent Thai civilians. Initially, officials discovered seven bodies at the scene, but the investigation was limited due to safety concerns.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams later carried out a more thorough inspection and found five additional bodies. Most of the deceased were located inside the petrol station’s convenience store. Fragments of BM-21 Grad rockets used in the attack were also recovered at the scene.

The station’s owner, Kamonrat Phonsettalert, told Channel 3 that the harrowing images from the day of the incident continued to haunt her, even a week later.

Kamonrat revealed she had been suffering from extreme stress, had lost her appetite, and was unable to sleep. She had to consult a psychologist to cope with the trauma.

12 people killed in convenience store attack in border conflict
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพบก ทันกระแส

In addition to mourning the victims and their families, Kamonrat admitted she was deeply concerned about her financial losses, estimated at approximately 14 million baht. She detailed the damages as follows:

  • 2.5 million baht for damage to the structure and building
  • 8.2 million baht for the convenience store construction
  • 50,000 baht to repair the coffee shop’s glass window
  • 300,000 baht to replace the fuel distribution dispenser
  • 2.3 million baht in lost income due to a two-month business closure
Petrol station and convenience store damaged in border clash
Photo via Channel 8

Kamonrat stated that the petrol station was insured by two companies. However, one of the insurers has a clear clause excluding coverage for damages caused by war. The second insurer only covers structural damage.

Related Articles

She reported that she was contacted by the Ministry of Energy to assess her losses and provided them with the necessary information, but has not received any compensation or follow-up from the government.

Kamonrat emphasised that the incident was completely unexpected and not the fault of the business owner. She believed many other business operators were also affected by the border clash and had yet to receive justice. She currently has 50 employees to support and remains uncertain about how to move forward in seeking justice and support.

Thai woman seeks compensation for her petrol station damaged in border clash
Kamonrat Phonsettalert | Photo via Channel 3

Jirayu Huangsub, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, told The Standard today, August 1, that the government is working to allocate emergency funds from five sources: the Disaster Relief Fund, the Justice Fund, compensation from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, compensation from the Ministry of Interior, and other relevant agencies.

Jirayu also insisted that the Provincial Labour Office had already contacted Kamonrat and would coordinate with her regarding assistance and compensation.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route

23 minutes ago
Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors

26 minutes ago
Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns

49 minutes ago
Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack

1 hour ago
Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown

1 hour ago
Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video)

2 hours ago
Truck slams into cars in Phuket underpass horror | Thaiger Phuket News

Truck slams into cars in Phuket underpass horror

2 hours ago
2 Cambodian POWs with mental issues and injuries returned home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Cambodian POWs with mental issues and injuries returned home

2 hours ago
Furious Pattaya locals slam 4-year roadworks nightmare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious Pattaya locals slam 4-year roadworks nightmare

3 hours ago
Bangkok–Cambodia border train back on track after clashes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok–Cambodia border train back on track after clashes

3 hours ago
Dad killed in Uthai Thani crash seeking missing daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Dad killed in Uthai Thani crash seeking missing daughter

3 hours ago
Thai journalists deny fake news and suspend ties with Cambodian media | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai journalists deny fake news and suspend ties with Cambodian media

5 hours ago
Ice cream raid: Cambodian sellers busted in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Ice cream raid: Cambodian sellers busted in Udon Thani

5 hours ago
Ang Thong locals seek lottery luck from ancient Buddha statue | Thaiger Thailand News

Ang Thong locals seek lottery luck from ancient Buddha statue

5 hours ago
Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign

5 hours ago
Thai hospital denies blocking Cambodian patients amid border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai hospital denies blocking Cambodian patients amid border clashes

5 hours ago
Cambodia conflict sparks tourism collapse in Thai border provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia conflict sparks tourism collapse in Thai border provinces

6 hours ago
Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis

6 hours ago
Introducing XM Traders Club, your new trading advantage | Thaiger Finance

Introducing XM Traders Club, your new trading advantage

6 hours ago
Cement truck flips in dramatic crash near Phuket café | Thaiger Phuket News

Cement truck flips in dramatic crash near Phuket café

6 hours ago
Happiness documented: Bangkok police pens official report after seeing sleeping dog | Thaiger Thailand News

Happiness documented: Bangkok police pens official report after seeing sleeping dog

6 hours ago
Trump slashes Thai tariffs to 19% &#8211; but is there a catch? | Thaiger Business News

Trump slashes Thai tariffs to 19% – but is there a catch?

7 hours ago
Thailand braces as heavy rain persists in several regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces as heavy rain persists in several regions

7 hours ago
Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim

23 hours ago
Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears

23 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
171 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x