Pattaya police crack down on illegal sidecar vendors

In a surprise late-night operation, Pattaya police are cleaning up the beachfront road, taking action against illegal sidecar vendors blocking traffic.

Pattaya police officers launched a crackdown on illegal sidecar vendors along the city’s beachfront road at 11.30pm yesterday, August 1.

The operation, led by Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, Police Lieutenant Colonel Arut Saphanont, and traffic inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Phanuphong Nimsuwan, was in response to mounting complaints from residents about the vendors obstructing traffic and creating chaos.

During the sweep, 17 vendors were arrested for operating sidecar vehicles to sell goods, which is a clear violation of traffic laws. Each vendor was fined 500 baht for their actions.

However, one particular case stood out: 22 year old Vietnamese national Ho The Khoi, who was caught selling grilled pork neck from a sidecar.

What made this situation particularly problematic was that Ho did not have the proper permit to operate as a street vendor, as required by Thai law. Street vending is reserved for Thai nationals under the Foreign Employment Act of 2017, and Ho’s illegal actions have resulted in his arrest.

Ho was promptly taken into custody and escorted to Pattaya Police Station for further investigation. He faces charges under Section 8 and Section 101 of the Foreign Employment Act for working without a permit or engaging in unauthorised employment.

The penalties for these violations are severe, with fines ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 baht, and the likelihood of deportation proceedings being initiated, reported The Pattaya News.

This operation highlights the growing concerns over illegal street vending in Pattaya, with the police taking a firm stance against those who violate the law.

As the city’s tourism sector continues to thrive, officials are keen to ensure that order is maintained, especially in busy areas like the beachfront road.

This operation serves as a stark reminder to both locals and tourists: the law will not be overlooked.