Fatal shooting in Phetchaburi leaves one dead after dispute

A violent altercation between two men in Phetchaburi resulted in a fatal shooting. A 35 year old man, Jesakorn or Mark, recently released from prison, shot and killed 46 year old Pongpan or Tum yesterday, August 2 at 10.30pm. The incident occurred in Hat Chao Samran subdistrict, Mueang Phetchaburi district, and stemmed from a previous conflict over a woman.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Waipot Phetsaka from Hat Chao Samran Police Station received the report of the shooting at a residence in Hat Chao Samran.

Upon arrival, police found a bullet on the street outside the house and several bullet casings inside the fence. The bullets also caused damage to a parked white Toyota sedan and shattered the house windows.

Pongpan, who was initially taken to King Mongkut Hospital in Phetchaburi by a good Samaritan, succumbed to his injuries. Witnesses revealed that Jesakorn and Pongpan, both from the same village, had a history of disputes involving a woman. On the night of the incident, a neighbour heard a heated argument followed by 13 gunshots while doing laundry outside.

The homeowner recounted that both men arrived on motorcycles, with Pongpan entering the property first and stopping near the sedan. Jesakorn followed, and an intense argument ensued, leading to both men firing multiple shots at each other. Pongpan attempted to hide at the back of the house, but Jesakorn pursued and shot him multiple times, leading to his death, reported KhaoSod.

The Hat Chao Samran police are actively searching for Jesakorn to proceed with legal actions.

In similar news in Ratchaburi province, a 73 year old man, Prasan Numthuek, was discovered dead at his residence with gunshot wounds, indicating a close-range shooting. Investigators are currently exploring potential motives rooted in personal or family disputes, while efforts to track down the gunman are ongoing.

The incident was reported on July 24 to Police Major Surachai Boonin of the Baan Pong Police Station. The shooting occurred at house number 81/1 in Moo 14, Khung Phayom subdistrict, Baan Pong district.