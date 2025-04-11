Bangkok unites in mass prayer for quake victims

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt led a solemn Buddhist chanting ceremony today in memory of the victims of the devastating building collapse in Chatuchak district, which was triggered by the powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28.

The collapse of the under-construction SAO building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road has left the city shaken. As of today, April 11, the death toll has reached 27, with 19 others injured and 67 still unaccounted for beneath the debris.

“This prayer ceremony aims to dedicate merit to the deceased, as well as uplift the spirits of their families and the officials involved,” said Governor Chadchart. “We hope that this will give us strength and help us stay focused and work more effectively.”

A symbolic 103 senior monks, matching the number of known victims, participated in the ceremony, alongside nearly 90 grieving relatives.

The event was held in a peaceful setting near the disaster site, offering comfort to families who had endured an agonising wait for news.

Chadchart announced that families no longer needed to remain at the site, assuring them that any survivors would be taken directly to the hospital and that they would be notified immediately.

“However, if they wish to stay here, we are happy to accommodate them.”

Alternative accommodations have been arranged at Wat Samian Nari for those seeking more comfort.

The 58 year old governor also extended further support, stating that job-seeking family members could request assistance, and the city would help coordinate employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej reported that more than 7,000 applications have been submitted for compensation related to property damage from the quake.

District offices have begun site surveys, with the first round of payouts expected within the next 60 days, reported The Nation.

As rescue efforts continue and prayers echo through the city, Bangkok holds its breath, hoping for miracles amid the rubble.