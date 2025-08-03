Chumphon tragedy: teenage girls die in motorcycle crash

A tragic accident occurred when a 14 year old girl, Tipwimon, rode her motorcycle to pick up her 15 year old friend, Kanda, for a visit. Both teenagers died instantly after their motorcycle lost control and collided with a post.

The incident happened at approximately 5.30pm yesterday, August 2, on the Phato-Ratchakrut Road near the curve before the entrance to Heo Lom Waterfall, Mueang 3, Pak Song subdistrict, Phato district, Chumphon province.

Police Colonel Chatchai Nualjing of Phato Police Station was notified of the accident. Emergency services from the Phutthaprateep Lang Suan Association and Phato Hospital rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

At the site of the accident, the bodies of two females were discovered. The first victim was 14 year old Tipwimon, who was trapped beneath a blue Honda motorcycle. Nearby, 15 year old Kanda was found dead at the base of a metal post displaying a tourist sign. Neither of the girls was wearing a helmet.

Investigations revealed that before the accident, Tipwimon had left her home in Ban Huai Nam Yen, located on the border between Chumphon and Ranong provinces, to pick up Kanda for a visit. After collecting Kanda, the pair stopped at a roadside market to buy snacks before continuing their journey to Ban Huai Nam Yen.

However, just 1 kilometre from their destination, the motorcycle lost control and struck the roadside post, resulting in their immediate deaths.

Initial assessments suggest that Tipwimon, the rider, was likely travelling at a high speed. The curve in the road may have contributed to the loss of control.

Rescue teams transported the bodies to Phato Hospital for a thorough examination. The police have contacted the girls’ families to arrange for the collection of their bodies for religious rites.

Both Tipwimon and Kanda were friends of the same age, having been born in 2010. Kanda, born in January, had turned 15 earlier this year, while Tipwimon, born in September, was just two months shy of her 15th birthday before this untimely incident, reported KhaoSod.