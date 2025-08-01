Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors

Young survivor recounts horror as diplomats tour site of rocket strike

Petch Petpailin
Friday, August 1, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพบก Royal Thai Army

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) led military attachés from 23 countries, along with other foreign ambassadors and representatives, on a visit to Thailand’s border provinces to present evidence that the Cambodian military targeted residential areas and Thai civilians.

On Tuesday, July 29, the Cambodian military invited ambassadors from 13 countries to the disputed border area between Thailand and Cambodia. During the visit, Cambodia’s military chief highlighted the destruction caused by recent clashes and accused Thailand of violating ceasefire agreements.

The Cambodian-led tour prompted public pressure in Thailand, with many urging the government to present its version of events to the international community. In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand extended invitations to foreign ambassadors from 23 countries for a visit to the border area today, August 1.

Participants from the diplomatic corps included:

  • Ambassadors from Brunei, Japan, and Myanmar
  • Deputy Ambassadors from Malaysia, Laos, and Indonesia
  • Diplomatic Representatives from the United States, Singapore, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines
  • Military Attachés from China, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Russia, Singapore, Germany, India, Laos, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, Italy, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Sweden, Switzerland, Brunei, Turkey, and the United States
Family of victims died in petrol station attack
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพบก ทันกระแส

They were accompanied by several journalists and Thai officials, bringing the total number of observers to around 200.

The visiting dignitaries first received a briefing on the situation before being taken to the Ban Phue PTT petrol station in Si Sa Ket province, which was reportedly damaged by BM-21 Grad rockets launched by Cambodian forces.

At the petrol station, family members of those killed in the incident were present, holding portraits of the deceased. A young Thai girl who survived the attack also shared her story with each ambassador in English.

Foreign ambassadors invited to Thailand border provinces
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพบก Royal Thai Army

The delegation then visited schools, hospitals, and residential areas allegedly targeted by heavy weaponry, before proceeding to the temporary shelters housing displaced residents.

RTA spokesperson Winthai Suwaree told Thai PBS that Thailand’s tour differed from Cambodia’s, focusing instead on showing the facts at specific locations, many of which are situated tens of kilometres from the active fighting zone.

Winthai also stated that several foreign representatives personally offered their support and encouragement to him and the RTA.

Foreign ambassadors visisted petrol station and convenience store attacked by Cambodian military
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพบก ทันกระแส

