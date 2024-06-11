Thai FDA warns against fake medical rice crackers

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned against a counterfeit product being sold under the name Mor Boon Wisetsit. The product falsely claimed to treat various medical conditions is just spicy lab-flavoured rice crackers.

Pharmacist Weerachai Nalawachai, Deputy Secretary-General of the Thai FDA, explained that the agency received a complaint from consumers about the Mor Boon Wisetsit product. The label claimed it could treat conditions such as hemiplegia, paralysis, numbness, and stiff tendons. It also carried a registration number G754/2567 and appeared to be endorsed by a pharmacy named Udomsuk Osot in Chiang Rai.

Upon investigation, the FDA discovered that the product was fake. The registered number G754/2567 is assigned to a lab-flavoured rice cracker under the brand Tawan, not to any medicinal product.

The name Udomsuk Osot does not exist in the FDA’s database of licenced pharmacies and herbal medicine establishments. The listed address also could not be found in the population registry database. The advertising claims of the product’s benefits and effectiveness were found to be false and misleading.

“We are investigating the group behind this counterfeit product and monitoring the market to prevent further distribution. Any additional violations will be dealt with according to the law.”

Weerachai further advised consumers to always verify the registration information of health products before purchasing. This can be done via the FDA’s website, official Line account, or Facebook page.

He emphasised the importance of not falling for advertisements that make exaggerated health claims. Consumers can check the approval status of advertisements for food, drugs, medical devices, and herbal products on the FDA’s website under the public services section.

For health issues, it is recommended to consult a medical professional for proper treatment. For any concerns or complaints regarding the safety of health products, consumers can contact the FDA hotline at 1556. Complaints can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1556, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi 11004, or reported to provincial public health offices nationwide, reported KhaoSod.