Thai man murders girlfriend in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 18:00, 11 June 2024| Updated: 18:00, 11 June 2024
299 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking video has surfaced showing a Thai man murdering his girlfriend in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. The man parked his car and used a cloth to cover his girlfriend’s body, staying with the corpse for several hours while visiting another girlfriend.

Even as the suspect drove to meet his other girlfriend, the body remained in the car, and he poured toilet cleaner over the body to disfigure it beyond recognition.

Police investigators have apprehended Anuwat Pimmas, who confessed to killing his girlfriend, Nong Cream, following a heated argument about another woman. Anuwat claimed that while in the car, Nong Cream became jealous when another woman called, and fearing that his other girlfriend would hear, he strangled Nong Cream to death.

Footage released by Channel 8 reveals the chilling moments following the murder. At one point, Anuwat parked the car and moved Nong Cream’s body, covering her with a cloth and reclining the seat to make her appear as if she were lying down. He then drove around looking for a place to dispose of the body, staying with it for approximately five hours.

Related news

The video shows Anuwat driving with the corpse from the early hours of June 2, and even visiting a close female friend at a clinic, with the body moved to the back of the car, covered by a cloth.

When Anuwat finally disposed of Nong Cream’s body in a forest, the gruesome details were revealed during his confession. He poured toilet cleaner over her face and body in an attempt to hide her identity. However, Nong Cream was identified by a Winnie the Pooh tattoo and a ring she was wearing.

The police investigation led to Anuwat’s arrest, and he admitted to the crime, explaining that his fear of being overheard by his other girlfriend led to the fatal attack, reported KhaoSod.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Naked cop shop rage: Delivery rider arrested for attacking family

Published: 17:43, 11 June 2024

Nearly 30% of Thailand’s beggars are foreigners

Published: 17:36, 11 June 2024

Speeding driver in rain kills squid vendor 300 metres from home

Published: 17:28, 11 June 2024

Thaksin scandal: Justice minister refuses to weigh in on charges

Published: 17:24, 11 June 2024