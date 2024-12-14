Thai entertainment shines at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum 2024

Published: 10:52, 14 December 2024
Thai entertainment shines at Singapore's Asia TV Forum 2024
Thailand’s entertainment industry has made a dazzling splash at the Asia TV Forum & Market 2024 (ATF) in Singapore, proving its growing appeal on the global stage. With a vibrant showcase of films, dramas, and BL series, Thai producers left international buyers and collaborators eager for more.

Held from December 3 to 6 at Marina Bay Sands, the event saw Thailand represented by 14 companies, led by the Department of International Trade Promotion and the Thai Trade Centre in Singapore. Over 190 business meetings lit up the Thailand Pavilion, with GLBL projects, animations, and co-productions stealing the spotlight.

Natthiya Sujinda, deputy director-general of the department, celebrated the buzz: “The department is committed to supporting integrated collaboration with the private sector and THACCA to efficiently bring Thai films to the global market, ensuring maximum benefits.”

A key highlight was The Touch of THACCA, a networking event that let emerging Thai entrepreneurs showcase their talent through pitching sessions. Chalermchatri Yukol, chairperson of the Subcommittee on Film, Documentary, and Animation Industry Development, hailed the forum as a golden opportunity.

“This platform enables Thailand to concretely shape the future direction of online and offline content markets.”

Singapore’s ATF is one of Asia’s leading trade fairs for the TV and film industries, hosting global giants like Warner Brothers, Sony, and IQIYI. It serves as a crucial hub for licensing, co-production deals, and fostering collaborations.

Thai creators are leveraging this premier event to expand their reach and solidify their role in a rapidly evolving entertainment ecosystem. With the government and private sectors working hand in hand, the sky’s the limit for Thailand’s entertainment industry, reported The Nation.

In related news, Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, also known as Aokbab, dazzled New York by winning the Best Performance Emmy for her outstanding role in Netflix’s Hunger. Thai cinema’s new leading lady is bringing more than just street food to the table. Aokbab secured the prestigious Best Performance by an Actress award at the 52nd International Emmy Awards in New York City.

