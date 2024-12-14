Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A former police officer, under the influence of methamphetamine (meth), was apprehended after abducting his estranged wife in Surat Thani province. The dramatic chase unfolded over more than an hour, following a family dispute and divorce request.

Police in Surat Thani arrested 27 year old Phasakorn Kheawphakdee after a tense highway pursuit. The incident began when Sutheemas, his 25 year old wife, was forcibly taken from her workplace. The abduction was reportedly triggered by her family’s refusal to allow Phasakorn to meet their children and her request for a divorce. Phasakorn, previously dismissed from the police force for absenteeism, reacted by kidnapping Sutheemas in an attempt to confront her about these grievances.

Sirichai Suksat, a senior police officer, reported that the abduction occurred around 8.20am yesterday, December 13. Sutheemas was taken by Phasakorn, who drove a white Honda Civic, fleeing towards the outskirts of Surat Thani. Officers immediately coordinated with highway police and nearby stations to set up roadblocks to prevent his escape.

At approximately 9am, Thawatchai Jaiao, a highway patrol officer, identified the suspect’s vehicle at the intersection near Soi 10. A high-speed chase ensued along the Surat Thani-Nasarn route. Despite attempts to evade capture by driving against traffic and colliding with police vehicles, Phasakorn was eventually apprehended at Tha Thong intersection in the jurisdiction of the Kanchanadit Police Station. Sutheemas was found unharmed but was taken to Surat Thani Hospital for a medical examination due to shock from the ordeal.

Phasakorn’s background revealed a troubled history following his dismissal from a police station in Bangkok earlier this year. After returning to his hometown in Nakhon Si Thammarat, he reunited with his wife and children for about six months. However, their relationship deteriorated, leading to her request for a divorce and the intention to change the children’s surname.

With his wife’s family obstructing contact with his children, Phasakorn’s frustrations culminated in the abduction incident. During interrogation, Phasakorn admitted to using methamphetamine prior to the act, which he claimed was driven by a desire to confront his wife about the family issues.

“The suspect admitted to consuming drugs before the incident and intended to meet his wife to discuss family matters, but she refused to see him.”

Further investigations uncovered Phasakorn’s criminal past, including incidents of causing fear, robbery, and theft in Bangkok and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Tests confirmed meth use, with his urine sample turning purple. He now faces charges for reckless driving, property damage, and drug use while operating a vehicle. Additional charges may follow, pending complaints from Sutheemas, reported KhaoSod.

