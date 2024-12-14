Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:09, 14 December 2024| Updated: 11:09, 14 December 2024
262 2 minutes read
Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A former police officer, under the influence of methamphetamine (meth), was apprehended after abducting his estranged wife in Surat Thani province. The dramatic chase unfolded over more than an hour, following a family dispute and divorce request.

Police in Surat Thani arrested 27 year old Phasakorn Kheawphakdee after a tense highway pursuit. The incident began when Sutheemas, his 25 year old wife, was forcibly taken from her workplace. The abduction was reportedly triggered by her family’s refusal to allow Phasakorn to meet their children and her request for a divorce. Phasakorn, previously dismissed from the police force for absenteeism, reacted by kidnapping Sutheemas in an attempt to confront her about these grievances.

Advertisements

Sirichai Suksat, a senior police officer, reported that the abduction occurred around 8.20am yesterday, December 13. Sutheemas was taken by Phasakorn, who drove a white Honda Civic, fleeing towards the outskirts of Surat Thani. Officers immediately coordinated with highway police and nearby stations to set up roadblocks to prevent his escape.

At approximately 9am, Thawatchai Jaiao, a highway patrol officer, identified the suspect’s vehicle at the intersection near Soi 10. A high-speed chase ensued along the Surat Thani-Nasarn route. Despite attempts to evade capture by driving against traffic and colliding with police vehicles, Phasakorn was eventually apprehended at Tha Thong intersection in the jurisdiction of the Kanchanadit Police Station. Sutheemas was found unharmed but was taken to Surat Thani Hospital for a medical examination due to shock from the ordeal.

Related news
Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Phasakorn’s background revealed a troubled history following his dismissal from a police station in Bangkok earlier this year. After returning to his hometown in Nakhon Si Thammarat, he reunited with his wife and children for about six months. However, their relationship deteriorated, leading to her request for a divorce and the intention to change the children’s surname.

With his wife’s family obstructing contact with his children, Phasakorn’s frustrations culminated in the abduction incident. During interrogation, Phasakorn admitted to using methamphetamine prior to the act, which he claimed was driven by a desire to confront his wife about the family issues.

“The suspect admitted to consuming drugs before the incident and intended to meet his wife to discuss family matters, but she refused to see him.”

Advertisements

Further investigations uncovered Phasakorn’s criminal past, including incidents of causing fear, robbery, and theft in Bangkok and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Tests confirmed meth use, with his urine sample turning purple. He now faces charges for reckless driving, property damage, and drug use while operating a vehicle. Additional charges may follow, pending complaints from Sutheemas, reported KhaoSod.

Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might substance abuse escalate domestic disputes into public safety threats?

Substance abuse can impair judgment and increase aggression, turning personal conflicts into dangerous situations that affect public safety.

How do family dynamics influence the potential for violent confrontations in strained marriages?

Family interference or denial of access to children can exacerbate tensions, leading individuals to resort to extreme measures like abduction.

What if law enforcement hadn’t coordinated effectively during the pursuit?

Without coordinated efforts, the suspect might have escaped, posing ongoing risks to the victim and public safety.

What role does a troubled professional past play in personal behavioral issues?

Past professional failures can contribute to personal instability, potentially leading to impulsive and harmful actions.

How does the justice system address the multifaceted nature of crimes involving drugs and domestic violence?

The justice system evaluates the interplay of substance abuse and personal disputes to impose relevant charges and seek rehabilitation.

Latest Thailand News
Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run Crime News

Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run

9 hours ago
Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai Central Thailand News

Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai

9 hours ago
British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts Crime News

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

9 hours ago
Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers Northern Thailand News

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

10 hours ago
Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border Crime News

Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

10 hours ago
Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash Bangkok News

Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

10 hours ago
Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters Bangkok News

Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

12 hours ago
Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos Phuket News

Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos

12 hours ago
Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani Crime News

Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani

12 hours ago
Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong Central Thailand News

Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong

13 hours ago
Myanmar man struck by train in Pattaya, minor injuries Crime News

Myanmar man struck by train in Pattaya, minor injuries

13 hours ago
Hong Kong master’s student duped into Thai nightmare Bangkok News

Hong Kong master’s student duped into Thai nightmare

13 hours ago
Thai PM&#8217;s first official visit to Malaysia to boost trade ties Bangkok News

Thai PM’s first official visit to Malaysia to boost trade ties

14 hours ago
Thai man kills stepbrother over drug-fuelled chaos in Sisaket Crime News

Thai man kills stepbrother over drug-fuelled chaos in Sisaket

1 day ago
Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster Crime News

Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster

1 day ago
Thai teacher accused of striking boy&#8217;s penis with steel ruler Central Thailand News

Thai teacher accused of striking boy’s penis with steel ruler

1 day ago
Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin Hua Hin News

Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin

1 day ago
Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park Crime News

Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park

1 day ago
Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket Crime News

Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket

1 day ago
Thai man raises suspicions as mother dies 10 days after chiropractic Crime News

Thai man raises suspicions as mother dies 10 days after chiropractic

1 day ago
Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang Crime News

Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang

1 day ago
Father killed in motorbike crash with parked truck in Phatthalung Crime News

Father killed in motorbike crash with parked truck in Phatthalung

1 day ago
Southern Thai man finally receives 10,000 baht government aid Politics News

Southern Thai man finally receives 10,000 baht government aid

1 day ago
Thai minibus driver rapes passenger after tricking her into lucky ritual Crime News

Thai minibus driver rapes passenger after tricking her into lucky ritual

1 day ago
Illegal wildlife trade uncovered in Ratchaburi luxury home raid Crime News

Illegal wildlife trade uncovered in Ratchaburi luxury home raid

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

Published: 14:01, 14 December 2024
Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

Published: 13:48, 14 December 2024
Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

Published: 13:31, 14 December 2024
Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

Published: 13:11, 14 December 2024
Check Also
Close