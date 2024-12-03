Thai trade rises 6.18% to 1.51 trillion baht in 10 months

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 14:58, 03 December 2024| Updated: 14:58, 03 December 2024
112 1 minute read
Thai trade rises 6.18% to 1.51 trillion baht in 10 months
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s border and cross-border trade surged by 6.18% in the first 10 months of 2024, reaching a total value of 1.51 trillion baht (US$43.43 billion), according to Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan. The government has set an ambitious goal of expanding this trade to 2 trillion baht (US$58 billion) annually by 2027.

The export value during the period rose by 5.64% year-on-year to 872 billion baht (US$25.3 billion), while imports grew 6.92% to 643 billion baht (US$18.7 billion), resulting in a trade surplus of 229 billion baht (US$6.6 billion).

To achieve its target, the Ministry of Commerce collaborated with local agencies and businesses to enhance trade infrastructure, including the development of Chiang Saen Port in Chiang Rai. Positioned as a key gateway for trade with Laos, Myanmar, and China in the upper Mekong region, the port saw a significant 21.5% year-on-year increase in trade value, totalling 5.96 billion baht (US$173 million) over the first 10 months of 2024.

Of this, exports accounted for 5.65 billion baht (US$164 million), while imports stood at 312 million baht (US$9 million). The route has become increasingly vital for fruit shipments, especially after China reopened its Guanlei checkpoint in Yunnan province in July.

Related news

The Port Authority of Thailand and private investors are evaluating further investments to boost the port’s efficiency and trade potential.

Minister Pichai stated that the government remains committed to promoting and facilitating cross-border trade with neighbouring countries. As part of its strategy, the ministry plans to organize six trade fairs in 2025, focusing on special economic zones and border provinces across four regions of the country, reported Bangkok Post.

Discussions with relevant agencies and neighbouring nations are also underway to explore the possibility of opening new checkpoints directly opposite existing Thai trade points. Currently, 86 out of Thailand’s 94 trade checkpoints are operational, while neighbouring countries have opened 73 checkpoints.

Advertisements

In related news, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan is set to visit the United States in February to address concerns about Thailand’s trade surplus between the two nations.

Latest Thailand News
Songkhla flood relief scare debunked amid robbery claims Crime News

Songkhla flood relief scare debunked amid robbery claims

30 minutes ago
Thailand grants citizenship to 72 stateless individuals in Chiang Rai Northern Thailand News

Thailand grants citizenship to 72 stateless individuals in Chiang Rai

41 minutes ago
Phuket rolls out electric buses in bold push for greener island Phuket News

Phuket rolls out electric buses in bold push for greener island

54 minutes ago
Cannabis store HR officer slaps worker amid alleged embezzlement Cannabis News

Cannabis store HR officer slaps worker amid alleged embezzlement

1 hour ago
Paetongtarn faces backlash over flood crisis management failures Politics News

Paetongtarn faces backlash over flood crisis management failures

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s PM champions disability rights on International Day Bangkok News

Thailand’s PM champions disability rights on International Day

1 hour ago
Nonthaburi shop owners seek driver after 50,000 baht accident Road deaths

Nonthaburi shop owners seek driver after 50,000 baht accident

2 hours ago
House dissolution: Phumtham shoots down charter row rumours Bangkok News

House dissolution: Phumtham shoots down charter row rumours

2 hours ago
Brief encounter: Phuket woman calls out underwear pervert (video) Crime News

Brief encounter: Phuket woman calls out underwear pervert (video)

2 hours ago
7-Eleven joins road safety battle for tourists in Thailand Thailand News

7-Eleven joins road safety battle for tourists in Thailand

2 hours ago
Rail-y slow progress: U-Tapao shifts gears on airport expansion Thailand News

Rail-y slow progress: U-Tapao shifts gears on airport expansion

2 hours ago
Royal spectacle: Thai king’s first trooping the colour parade Bangkok News

Royal spectacle: Thai king’s first trooping the colour parade

3 hours ago
Fire engulfs iconic, haunted boat hotel on Koh Chang (video) Thailand News

Fire engulfs iconic, haunted boat hotel on Koh Chang (video)

3 hours ago
PTT forecasts growth amid rising energy demand, Thai recovery Business News

PTT forecasts growth amid rising energy demand, Thai recovery

3 hours ago
Chalong cops collar suspect in oil tanker heist Crime News

Chalong cops collar suspect in oil tanker heist

3 hours ago
Thai trade rises 6.18% to 1.51 trillion baht in 10 months Business News

Thai trade rises 6.18% to 1.51 trillion baht in 10 months

4 hours ago
Thai victims lose over 100 million baht to &#8216;blue elephant&#8217; flight booking scam Crime News

Thai victims lose over 100 million baht to ‘blue elephant’ flight booking scam

4 hours ago
Holy brows: Monk’s DIY eyebrow hack sends Internet into frenzy Technology News

Holy brows: Monk’s DIY eyebrow hack sends Internet into frenzy

4 hours ago
Surprise drug test reveals one positive at Buriram meeting Thailand News

Surprise drug test reveals one positive at Buriram meeting

4 hours ago
Borderline busted: Thai police smash Tak Internet scam network Crime News

Borderline busted: Thai police smash Tak Internet scam network

4 hours ago
Thailand ranks 9th in global instant noodle consumption Thailand News

Thailand ranks 9th in global instant noodle consumption

5 hours ago
Tragic accident: Man drowns as truck slides into Thai pond Thailand News

Tragic accident: Man drowns as truck slides into Thai pond

5 hours ago
3D-printed corals spark underwater hope at Koh Racha Yai Environment News

3D-printed corals spark underwater hope at Koh Racha Yai

5 hours ago
Thailand aims to become education hub with global universities Thailand News

Thailand aims to become education hub with global universities

5 hours ago
Homeless Pattaya woman&#8217;s rings locked on swollen fingers Crime News

Homeless Pattaya woman’s rings locked on swollen fingers

5 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phuket rolls out electric buses in bold push for greener island

Phuket rolls out electric buses in bold push for greener island

Published: 17:34, 03 December 2024
Cannabis store HR officer slaps worker amid alleged embezzlement

Cannabis store HR officer slaps worker amid alleged embezzlement

Published: 17:24, 03 December 2024
Paetongtarn faces backlash over flood crisis management failures

Paetongtarn faces backlash over flood crisis management failures

Published: 17:15, 03 December 2024
Thailand&#8217;s PM champions disability rights on International Day

Thailand’s PM champions disability rights on International Day

Published: 17:00, 03 December 2024