Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December

The Thai Customs Department announced the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, and counterfeit goods at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in a coordinated effort with the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Immigration Bureau, and the Australian Border Force (ABF).

The announcement was made at a press briefing at the Customs Department headquarters in Bangkok, today, December 16.

Yesterday, customs officials intercepted two passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport who were attempting to smuggle 21.8 kilogrammes of heroin out of the country.

The suspects were en route to Ghana and had been under surveillance for some time. The heroin was concealed in their luggage.

This operation was part of a joint initiative with the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF), involving the RTP, Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Immigration Bureau, and the ABF. The seizure marks another success in combating international drug trafficking.

Customs officials also uncovered methamphetamine in two separate cases at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s postal centre. The first case on December 8 saw the seizure of two kilogrammes of methamphetamine disguised as coffee and dietary supplements destined for Israel, valued at 600,000 baht.

The second instance, a day after, yielded 3.9 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed in food packaging destined for Australia, with an estimated value of 1.17 million baht.

Both incidents violated Thailand’s Customs Act and narcotics laws. The Customs Department confirmed the methamphetamine was packaged to evade detection but was identified through advanced risk assessment protocols.

On December 14, customs officials inspected a shipment labelled as clothing and dry food destined for the UK. Upon inspection, they found 51.3 kilogrammes of cannabis buds hidden in fermented shrimp paste containers, valued at 513,500 baht. Additionally, 240 counterfeit items weighing 182.6 kilogrammes were seized, causing an estimated economic loss of 336,000 baht.

The cannabis buds were classified as a controlled herb under Thai law, and the exporter did not possess the required permits, violating the Customs Act and the Ministry of Public Health’s regulations on controlled herbs.

From October 1 to December 15, 2023, the Customs Department recorded 57 drug seizures (totalling 109.6 million baht), 204 cannabis seizures (worth 13.8 million baht), and 101 seizures of counterfeit goods (valued at 3.57 million baht).

The cumulative total for all seizures reached 362 cases, with an overall value exceeding 127.12 million baht.

Customs Department spokesperson Phan Thong Loykulnanta reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to combating drug trafficking and illegal activities, reported Matichon.