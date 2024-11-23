Thai court dismisses petition against Thaksin for lack of evidence

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has unanimously dismissed a petition against Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party, citing a lack of credible evidence.

This petition, filed by Teerayut Suwankesorn, accused the former prime minister and his party of undermining the constitutional monarchy under Article 49 of the Constitution. The court’s decision, made yesterday, November 22, closes the chapter on these allegations, which ranged from influencing prison accommodations to interfering in government policy.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) had earlier reviewed the petition and found insufficient evidence to suggest any wrongdoing that could threaten the democratic framework of Thailand. The court’s review echoed this conclusion. Among the key allegations, the petition claimed Thaksin manipulated policies favouring Cambodia in maritime disputes and influenced party decisions from a distance.

For actions to be considered under Article 49, the court emphasised that there must be clear and substantial evidence of intent and an imminent threat to democracy. Upon examination, the court found the claims unsubstantiated, leading to a unanimous decision to dismiss five out of the six accusations. The sixth claim, concerning alleged benefits to Cambodia over maritime disputes, was rejected with a 7-2 majority vote.

“The court has found no substantial evidence to prove the allegations.”

This ruling signifies that there are no legal grounds to continue proceedings against Thaksin or the Pheu Thai Party, effectively putting an end to this legal challenge. The decision reaffirms the need for substantial and credible evidence in such serious accusations, ensuring that the constitutional processes remain robust and fair, reported Pattaya News.

