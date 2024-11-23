Electrician fatally electrocuted while fixing fan in Pattaya bar

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday evening, November 21 on Pattaya Walking Street when an electrician was fatally electrocuted while working on a ceiling fan in an agogo bar.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received an urgent call at 7.06pm regarding the incident at the newly opened bar, the name of which has been withheld upon request. Emergency teams and local reporters promptly arrived at the scene to find a crowd of distressed tourists gathered outside.

Inside the bar, 38 year old Rungseeya was found grieving for her husband, 32 year old Payom, who had been working as an electrician at the establishment. His body was discovered on the ceiling above the entrance, posing a challenge for rescue workers who took over 30 minutes to safely remove him due to the risk of electrical leakage still present in the area.

“He had just climbed up to fix the ceiling fan. His last words were telling me to test it. Then I heard a spark, and when I called out, there was no answer. I climbed up to check, found him unconscious, and called for help immediately.”

Despite immediate efforts, the rescue team arrived too late to save Payom. His body was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death. Police have launched an investigation into the incident to uncover any potential safety violations or electrical faults that could have led to the tragedy.

The atmosphere outside the bar was heavy with shock and disbelief as onlookers struggled to comprehend the sudden loss of life.

Meanwhile, the local community and the bar’s patrons have expressed their condolences to Rungseeya and her family, highlighting the respect and admiration many had for Payom’s dedication and professionalism. As the investigation continues, police are expected to scrutinise the bar’s compliance with safety regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future, reported Pattaya News.

