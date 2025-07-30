Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht

Thai health minister Somsak Thepsuthin has revealed that Cambodian artillery has caused damage to medical facilities exceeding 285 million baht, with Panom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province suffering the most.

Restoration is expected to take years. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has yet to respond to a letter sent yesterday, July 29.

Somsak, speaking about the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border situation, emphasised the role of the health ministry in safeguarding public welfare, including hygiene, medical care, and mental health support. The ministry has mobilised over 600 operational teams, including mobile units for kidney patients and stroke emergencies.

When questioned about the WHO’s response to the health ministry’s communication, Somsak confirmed there has been none so far.

“We must respect the recipients’ process of verifying facts.”

The letter aims to inform the global community about the violation of international agreements due to civilian casualties, including women and children, resulting from Cambodian actions.

Somsak shared that nearly 20 medical facilities have been affected, with damages amounting to approximately 285 million baht (US$8.8 million). This matter has been presented to the Cabinet. Panom Dong Rak Hospital has been the worst hit, requiring complete reconstruction, which is anticipated to take years.

In related developments, 11 hospitals have already closed, and Panom Dong Rak Hospital has incurred losses of over 3 million baht (US$92,590). Hospitals within the artillery range have been instructed to prepare for evacuation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on July 27, a BM-21 rocket launched from Cambodian territory struck a civilian area in Thailand’s Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Sisaket province, killing one person and injuring another.

The attack marks a sharp escalation in tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border, which have been intensifying since July 24 amid a protracted territorial dispute over the Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear temple regions.

Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that the rocket, part of the Soviet-era BM-21 multiple rocket launcher system with a range of 20 to 40 kilometres, was fired from within Cambodia and hit the Thai subdistrict around 5pm on July 27.