Life-saving exception made amid tightening security

Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai officials coordinated a special border opening at Ban Khlong Luek permanent crossing in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, to facilitate urgent medical treatment for a Cambodian man experiencing a sudden heart condition. This occurred yesterday, June 23, at 6pm, just an hour before the First Army Area commander was to sign an order closing the border in the same area.

The patient, identified as 31 year old Cambodian Dee Vanjan, suffered a sudden heart condition in Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia. Accompanied by another person, they sought passage through the Ban Khlong Luek crossing at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge.

Thai officials, including personnel from the 1201st Ranger Company, Special Unit Aranyaprathet, and Aranyaprathet Customs, collaborated to ensure the smooth and rapid transit of an ambulance from Kasemrad International Hospital, Aranyaprathet, to retrieve the patient.

The emergency vehicle met the patient at the border crossing, facilitating immediate medical attention at the hospital in Thailand. All relevant officials at Ban Khlong Luek worked diligently to expedite immigration procedures on humanitarian grounds, despite ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Earlier that day, Thailand had restricted the entry of Cambodian motorcycles, trailers, and carts in response to Cambodia halting oil and gas imports from Thailand.

Following effective coordination, the ambulance successfully transported the patient to receive timely medical care, where he remains under continuous treatment.

This operation took place just before Lieutenant General Amarit Bunsuya, the First Army Area commander, enacted the latest measure to close the crossings in Sa Kaeo province in response to the situation, reported KhaoSod.

Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, the Royal Thai Army ordered the immediate closure of all border crossings between Thailand and Cambodia in Sa Kaeo province, citing escalating tensions, sovereignty concerns, and rising cross-border crime.

On June 23, Lieutenant General Amorn Boonsuya, Commander of the 1st Army Area, issued an urgent directive barring all vehicle and pedestrian movement, Thai and foreign, through Sa Kaeo’s checkpoints.

