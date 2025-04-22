Thai Cabinet approves e-renewals for driving licences without tests

In a move set to save drivers time and money, the Cabinet has approved a new draft ministerial directive that will allow eligible drivers to renew their driving licences electronically, without the hassle of physical tests.

The new system, which is expected to roll out in the coming months, will make the process quicker and more efficient, marking a significant step towards digitalisation in Thailand’s transport services.

The directive, proposed by the Transport Ministry, was approved today, April 22, and aims to streamline the licence renewal process.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang confirmed the decision, stating that the measure will not only make the process more convenient but also help the public save on travel expenses associated with in-person visits to the Department of Land Transport (DLT) offices.

Under the new system, drivers in normal physical condition will be eligible to renew their licences online, bypassing the need for reaction time and eyesight tests. However, the DLT has yet to define the specific age range and physical criteria that will make drivers eligible for the e-renewal option. The criteria will be set by the DLT Director General.

The draft directive outlines three key points:

Drivers who meet the age and physical fitness criteria, yet to be defined by the DLT, will be allowed to renew their licences electronically without a physical test. Those who don’t meet the criteria will still be required to undergo reaction time and eyesight tests, as well as a mandatory training course, to renew their licences. The directive will come into effect 90 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette.

The new system is expected to significantly reduce the time and effort needed for licence renewals, benefiting both drivers and the DLT. It aligns with Thailand’s ongoing efforts to modernise government services and improve efficiency through digital solutions, reported The Nation.

With the details of the age and physical condition criteria still to be determined, many drivers are eagerly awaiting further announcements to find out if they qualify for the new, hassle-free online renewal system.