Bangkok SAO building collapse death toll rises to 51

Tuesday, April 22, 2025
53 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Search operations are ongoing as rescuers continue their efforts to locate 43 missing workers following the catastrophic collapse of the 30-story State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, March 28, has now claimed 51 lives, with government officials working tirelessly to recover those still trapped beneath the rubble.

Today, April 22, two more bodies were recovered from the debris, raising the confirmed death toll to 51.

The collapse of the under-construction SAO building, located on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, followed the impact of a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar—approximately 392 kilometres from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.

The tremor, which struck the region on March 28, caused the structure to crumble, trapping workers inside.

According to a rescue official, the first body was recovered from Zone C of the collapsed building around 8.20pm yesterday, April 21, after extensive digging and concrete cutting.

The second body was discovered in Zone B and was successfully retrieved at 9.37pm. Both were identified as workers at the construction site.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) confirmed that, in total, 103 individuals were affected by the disaster. Of these, 51 have been confirmed dead, nine have sustained injuries, and 43 are still missing.

As rescue teams continue to search the wreckage, authorities remain hopeful of finding survivors, despite the grim toll.

The collapse of the SAO building has sent shockwaves through the city, with many questioning the safety standards in place at such construction sites.

The incident has sparked concerns about the enforcement of building regulations and the risks faced by workers on large-scale projects.

Rescue teams have been working around the clock, carefully sifting through rubble and debris in a desperate bid to find the missing workers. Local officials have promised to continue the search, with the full extent of the damage still being assessed, reported The Nation.

In similar news, three executives from China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co. are being sought by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) following the deadly collapse of the SAO building on March 28. The DSI’s search follows the arrest of a company executive on April 19.

