Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
63 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Thailand Construction and Engineering News

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit refuted claims from the opposition that the government is covertly negotiating two major deals exceeding 100 billion baht with the concessionaire for the high-speed rail project connecting Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao airports.

“The debater attempted to distort facts using his imagination to mislead the public.”

Suriya’s response yesterday, March 25, addressed accusations from Surachet Pravinvongvuth, a list-MP of the opposition People’s Party, during a censure debate against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Surachet alleged that the Paetongtarn administration altered the contract with the project’s concessionaire, initially signed on October 24, 2019, to benefit the latter at the taxpayers’ expense.

The original agreement, signed by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Asia Era One, a consortium led by the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, included a concession to operate the Airport Rail Link as part of a joint investment strategy.

Surachet claimed the two deals are designed to benefit “a giant group of transport investors.” Under the proposed contract revision, the government has allegedly agreed to provide up to 159.8 billion baht to the concessionaire, potentially resulting in a significant government loss.

Additionally, Surachet stated the government plans to ask the SRT to grant the concessionaire the right to utilise and develop a 141-rai plot in Bangkok’s Makkasan area and a 25-rai plot of SRT land in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, for up to 50 years.

Suriya clarified that these plans are not yet finalised, with various state agencies, including the Office of the Attorney General, still reviewing them.

The minister also denied involvement in the project’s contract issues, attributing delays to previous governments. During the Covid-19 pandemic, declining passenger numbers on the Airport Rail Link led Asia Era One to seek compensation, prompting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s Cabinet to approve contract revisions in 2021.

Despite the pandemic’s end, progress remained slow, mainly due to delays in land expropriation and transfer essential for rail line construction. Further contract revisions are under review by the SRT and other agencies.

The contract might be submitted to the cabinet for approval next month, potentially allowing construction to commence in May or June, reported Bangkok Post.

Initially planned to open last year, the rail line is anticipated to begin operations in 2029 or 2030.

