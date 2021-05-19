Thailand
Thai authorities announce cargo ship’s route before drug bust in Australia | VIDEO
Thai authorities investigating the drug bust in Australia, where more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized from a Thai cargo ship, say they’ve narrowed down the route of the shipment and have identified a company involved.
Cargo had first been loaded onto a Chinese vessel which left Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang port on March 25, according to Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary general Wichai Chaimongko. The vessel stopped in Singapore and the cargo was transferred to a Portuguese vessel, he says.
The shipment arrived in Australia on April 30 and then was intercepted by the Australian Border Force on May 4 when it docked at Sydney’s Port Botany. Officers found methamphetamine, known as “ice,” inside electric barbecue grills and water heaters. The 316 kilograms of drugs are valued at 2.29 billion baht.
Wichai did not mention the name of the company that shipped the cargo, but said Thai authorities are investigating to determine the company’s role in the smuggling of methamphetamine.
“The board will investigate and confiscate assets from all involved in line with the Justice Ministry’s policy.”
The ONCB will be meeting with representative from the Australian Federation Police to discuss the ongoing investigation. In Australia, the New South Wales Police, the Australian Federal Police and NSW Crime Commission are also working on the case.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
A British man was arrested in Chiang Mai after brandishing a machete at Wat Eranthawan, a temple in the south of Chiang Mai. Clive George Davidson was arrested by police after a stand-off while taking him into custody and is being charged with multiple crimes.
CCTV footage shows Davidson, a 50 year old man, getting out of his car and pacing around the temple with the machete, following a monk to the doorway before beginning to walk away and doubling back again. Abbot Phra Khajonsak retreated into the temple, locked the door, and then called the police for help.
Davidson’s visa had expired and a small amount of marijuana was found in his car. He has not officially confessed to the crime, though he reportedly admitted it was him holding the machete in the video at the temple. Police found him in his home in Hang Dong, and video footage appeared to show him rolling a joint or cigarette while police look in the window and try to convince him to come out. After a four-hour stand-off, police left to obtain an arrest warrant.
He’s being charged with possession and use of an illicit substance, overstaying his visa, trespassing, and criminal mischief.
No motive has been confirmed for the machete attack on the temple, but a disturbance in a neighbour’s home involving Davidson was reported before he went to the temple. The British man reportedly said that he just wanted to talk to the monk. In video footage during his arrest, Davidson could be heard complaining about the police corruption and that they smashed his window and tried to force open the door. He also alluded to being tired, possibly of corruption in the village or some alleged harassment.
“I went to the wat and said, ‘I am tired, I want to… leave me alone or I want to kill myself.’ I was not talking to the monk. I was just saying I’m tired.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
Pattaya
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
Police in Pattaya arrested 20 people last night at a local restaurant where alcohol was reportedly being sold. While Chon Buri recently eased disease control restrictions, now allowing restaurants in the province to offer dine-in services again, alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants are still prohibited.
Saewana restaurant was raided at around 11pm last night by officers from Pattaya and the Banglamung district station. Alcohol was served in glasses and the bottles were hidden, police say.
Pattaya News says all 20 people at the restaurant were arrested, including the owner. They face charges for allegedly violating the provincial disease control order. Those who violate the Emergency Decree could face a hefty fine or even imprisonment.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly exchanging fake US bills for 1.2 million baht
A man was arrested in Bangkok for allegedly exchanging counterfeit foreign bank notes at a currency exchange kiosk, taking off with 1.2 million baht.
Police say Thanat Amatawimut, a 42 year old building contractor, exchanged 360 fake $100 USD bills for 1.2 million baht at a kiosk in Bangkok back in 2019. The staff accepted the cash, but later realised the bills were fake and attempted to contact Thanat. A complaint was later filed at the Lumpini police station. The Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant last October.
Thanat was arrested in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district yesterday. He denied the charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Stardust
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 4:43 pm
Same route the minister took? Just ask the famous Drug trafficker how it works!