Expats
Survey ranks Taiwan as top country for expats in 2021
Spoiler alert: Thailand isn’t in either the top 10 or the bottom 10 lists.
A survey of 12,420 expats ranked Taiwan the best place to live and work abroad in 2021, the 3rd year in a row the country won the top spot. InterNations, a 4-million member expat community based in Germany, conducted the survey that ranked different aspects of livability in a country for expats. Taiwan was on top of the list, followed by Mexico, Costa Rica, Malaysia and Portugal.
The survey considered the cost of living, the quality of life and the ease of getting settled into the new country. For Taiwan, 96% of those surveyed liked the medical care there, much higher than the 71% global average, and expats felt security in their jobs in the country and in the Taiwanese economy. With Covid-19, healthcare became a primary concern this year, with 45% of those polled saying their plans abroad were affected by the pandemic.
Kuwait ranked last of the 59 countries in the survey for the 7th time in the last 8 years, followed by Italy, South Africa, Russia, and Egypt, in part because of difficulty settling into the local culture. 46% said they were not comfortable in the Kuwaiti culture, and 51% had trouble making friends. In Russia, 48% said adjusting was hard if you don’t speak Russian, and only 45% of people felt comfortable in the culture of Japan.
Mexico and Costa Rica ranked high on the index in large part because they were considered easy to settle into. 91% of expats in Costa Rica said people were friendly in the country, and 85% said they settled into Mexico easily. Financially, income was ranked well for 84% of Costa Rica expats and 80% of Mexico expats.
Conversely, 30% of those who relocated to Italy said their finances were not good. In South Africa, the local economy and job security drove expat dissatisfaction. Kuwait also received complaints about the lack of leisure activities.
The US ranked poorly at 34th out of 59th, because of a negative view of the quality of life there and the high cost of living. Complaints were cited about poor healthcare, with 20% saying it’s expensive and 19% saying it’s poor quality, higher than the 14% average globally. The US was also ranked 54th out of 59th for communication about Covid-19.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM puts a halts to walk-in vaccine registrations
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is putting a halt on walk-in services for vaccines, causing worry among foreigners as to when they will be able to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. The news has confused those who were following the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s announcements that stated foreign residents will be able to take part in the government’s mass vaccination program. But as no details have been released on what foreigners would be considered as residents, nor how they would sign up, expats are questioning the murky plans.
The CCSA’s English-language spokesman, who is also the deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentioned before that foreigners may be able to join a proposed “walk-in” vaccination scheme, but now the PM has shot that down until further notice.
He said he was worried about large numbers of people flooding the walk-in registration, opening up to chaos and the further spreading of the virus. He did say that some provinces and areas may be able to conduct walk-in jabs, but not in Bangkok, as infections are soaring. Despite mentioning the possibility of other areas carrying out walk-in vaccination programs, the PM says the CCSA will have to approve of it at a later date.
The CCSA said some foreigners have managed to sign up for jabs on the Thai language vaccine mobile app, Mor Prom, but those foreigners had social security cards or pink cards. But the CCSA has since said the app is only for Thai nationals. Although there has been a recent announcement of the CCSA developing a website for foreigners to sign up for the Covid vaccines, no timeline or date has been given as to when the website will be available.
With no date set for foreigners to sign up through the new website, many foreigners have indicated that they would be willing to register for the jabs at private hospitals. But as private hospitals haven’t given an exact date on when they will receive vaccines, foreigners are continually being left in the dark. According to the Bangkok Post, an unidentified source detailed the PM’s wishes.
“The prime minister wants everyone involved to stop talking about vaccination walk-ins until clear measures are finalised. People will be upset and complain if they walk in but cannot get shots.”
PM Prayut is also warning relative agencies to not release confusing information about the walk-in vaccinations as he says people should only listen to the CCSA for information.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post/The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Expats
Australian arrested in southern Thailand on suspicion of international criminal activity
Officers from the Royal Thai Armed Forces have arrested an Australian national in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat on suspicion of international criminal activity. 47 year old Samuel James Norton Cook was arrested when his Toyota car was stopped in the Nai Muang sub-district on Monday night.
Security force officers cooperating with immigration officials and the local police carried out a search of the vehicle and found Cook’s passport, with a visa that had expired over a year previously. The Australian was also found in possession of a fake driving licence.
Officials say they’ve been monitoring Cook for some time, suspecting him of being involved in criminal activities involving illegal drugs and entertainment businesses on the southern island of Phuket. It’s alleged he was also involved in the procurement of Thai women for foreigners connected to an international criminal gang in Phuket.
An arresting officer says Cook hired a vehicle from a Phuket car hire shop around 3 months ago, with the shop allegedly providing him with a fake driving licence. It’s understood the Australian then moved to Nakhon Si Thammarat, where he has stayed at 4 different hotels in the course of the last 3 months. Cook is reported to have spent most days in his room, while going out in his car at night.
The Australian is being held initially on a charge of overstaying his visa, while the wider investigation against him continues. Meanwhile, communicating through an interpreter, Cook says he was visiting Nakhon Si Thammarat on business.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Phuket police search for foreigners who were seen drinking beer at a restaurant
Phuket officials are serious about disease control orders banning parties and gatherings with friends, especially when alcohol is involved. They’re so serious, that apparently they’re searching for 4 foreigners who were seen drinking beers at a restuarant in Rawai.
Police raided the restaurant yesterday at a complaint from a woman who works for the local district office. She was out on a campaign pushing for locals to wear face masks when she noticed that some people were sitting at the Roxanne restuarant, having a beer. Photos as well as a video was sent to the police showing a group of 4 foreign men and 2 Thai women sitting at the restaurant together.
Along with police officers, local officials from the Muang District Office and Rawai Municipality showed up to the restuarant. Reports say the men were seen driving off on motorcycles just as as the team of 10 officers and public officials arrived. The beer was still on the table when police arrived.
Officers took the owner of the restaurant and 4 of the employees to the Chalong Police Station. The owner is facing charges of breach of the provincial order banning the sale of alcohol and allowing the consumption of alcohol on the premises.
Just last week, police raided a home in Cherngtalay, breaking up a gathering of 6 people. 2 men from the UK who work in Phuket were taken to the police station and fined 6,000 baht whilst police were still waiting for another 4 people to present themselves at the police station.
As part of the disease control measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, preparing Phuket for a possible Covid and quarantine-free reopening in July, officials have banned social activities and gatherings, with the expection of traditional events like funerals. Phuket authorities have warned that foreign residents who break the rules could be subject to being deported.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Survey ranks Taiwan as top country for expats in 2021
Thai authorities announce cargo ship’s route before drug bust in Australia | VIDEO
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
Restroom turnstile linked to hundreds of Covid infections at Pathum Thani market
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
Covid-19 delivers another brutal quarter for airlines
Covid UPDATE: 3,394 new infections, provincial totals
Thai company offers travel packages to the US with Covid-19 vaccine included
Phuket reopens mass-vaccination campaign with goal of 14,000 jabs a day
Monks, police, health dept help Chon Buri Covid-19 success
Chon Buri to start mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign tomorrow
Despite a better performance in first quarter, Thailand’s GDP may not impress in second
Thailand reports youngest death from Covid-19: 2 month old baby
More wet weather on the way, heavy showers forecast for the South
Bangkok planning to open 25 Covid-19 vaccination centres by end of May
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
- Thailand2 days ago
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
- Education1 day ago
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
- Bangkok4 days ago
1,000 to 6,000-patient field hospital opened at IMPACT complex
- Business2 days ago
No government bailout for Thai Airways