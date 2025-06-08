Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht

A 37 year old driver was arrested for stealing and using his employer’s credit cards from a luxury condominium, spending over 1 million baht. The arrest took place on June 6 at a car park outside the Thong Lo Police Station in Bangkok.

The arrest followed a complaint filed on May 29 by the victim, who had stored several bank credit cards in his condominium on Sukhumvit Soi 49. The cards were reportedly used multiple times without his knowledge, accumulating charges exceeding 1 million baht (US$30,505).

Police investigations revealed Akkhapol, the victim’s driver, as the suspect. Upon learning that he would visit the Thong Lo Police Station, officers planned his arrest.

On June 6, around 4.05pm, officers spotted a black Honda Civic entering the Thong Lo Police Station’s car park. Akkhapol, the driver, was approached by the police who identified themselves and conducted a search.

He consented to the search, which revealed the victim’s ID card and three stolen credit cards in Akkhapol’s navy wallet. A modified KUZEY-GN19 blank gun, with a magazine containing 12 bullets, was also found in his black MC JEANS shoulder bag on the passenger seat.

Akkhapol admitted to using the credit cards fraudulently, claiming the victim was his mother to verify his identity at various stores. He confessed that he bought the gun online via Facebook for about 15,000 baht (US$457) a year ago but could not recall the seller.

When questioned about the stolen items, he stated they had been sold and could not remember the locations due to the quantity.

Akkhapol was charged with theft in a dwelling, unauthorised use of another’s electronic card, possession of a firearm without a licence, and other related offences. The police confiscated the evidence and forwarded it to investigators at Thong Lo Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.