Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a tragic accident on June 8, a young man and woman lost their lives when their motorcycle collided head-on with a Mitsubishi Pajero.

The incident occurred at 4.30am on a two-lane road near Chuat Chado Bridge in Khlong Khuean district, Chachoengsao province. Police Captain Thanawan Jampahom, investigator at Khlong Khuean Police Station, responded to the scene alongside forensic doctors from Khlong Khuean Hospital and local rescue teams.

The accident involved a Honda Wave motorcycle registered in Chachoengsao and a Mitsubishi Pajero with a Bangkok registration. The motorcycle was found overturned in the middle of the road, severely damaged with a broken engine, detached front wheel, and shattered parts scattered across the road.

Approximately 10 metres away, the Pajero was positioned across the central lane, its front end heavily damaged and the bonnet open. On the left rear roof of the vehicle, blood stains and a hair tie were visible.

Two bodies were discovered nearby. The first, a woman believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, was wearing white shorts and a black long-sleeve shirt. She was found face down with significant bleeding from the head and a broken neck. No identification was found on her person.

The second victim, a man of similar age, also lacked identification. He wore black shorts and a dark blue hoodie. He was found face down with injuries to the head, forehead, and chest, indicating a severe impact.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

After a preliminary investigation by police and forensic doctors, the bodies were transferred to Phutthasothon Hospital to await family members for religious ceremonies. According to 48 year old Piyapong, the driver of the Pajero, he was on his way to his girlfriend’s house in Mueang district, Chachoengsao.

As he navigated a curve, he observed the motorcycle rider turning to speak with a passenger or attempting a turn. Piyapong stated that the motorcycle veered into his lane, and despite efforts to avoid the collision, it happened too quickly, leaving him unable to sound the horn.

Police plan to further question Piyapong at Khlong Khuean Police Station to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and to proceed with legal actions accordingly, reported KhaoSod.

