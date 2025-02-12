Teenagers escape custody vehicle in Nakhon Ratchasima

Bright Choomanee
5 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two teenagers escaped from a custody vehicle while being transported to a juvenile detention centre.

The incident occurred at 3.30pm yesterday, February 11, near a traffic junction at Pakham Market, Mueang subdistrict, Phra Thong Kham district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The two boys, aged 13 and 14 years old, were involved in separate cases, one for robbery and the other for possession of methamphetamine.

Nithipong Klinhom, an official from the Chaiyaphum Province Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre, reported that he was instructed to transfer four juvenile detainees to the Nakhon Ratchasima Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre using a van.

Upon reaching the specified intersection, as the vehicle slowed down but had not fully stopped, the two teenagers took the opportunity to open a side window and jump out, fleeing the scene.


Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Efforts to pursue the escapees were initiated immediately, but the youths managed to disappear into a nearby forest. The police coordinated with local rescue teams and employed thermal imaging drones to aid the search.

Close observer Klairung Kamnok, a 58 year old noodle vendor, recounted witnessing the event. While preparing food for customers, he noticed the two boys running past his stall barefoot, reported KhaoSod.

Shortly after, a loud honking from the van at the traffic light caught his attention, seemingly attempting to signal other vehicles to make way.

The boys’ sudden dash across the street was perplexing, as they were unfamiliar with the area. It was only later revealed that they were escapees, leaving him stunned.



In similar news, police arrested an inmate who had escaped from Nonthaburi Provincial Prison on February 2 while enjoying the beach in Chon Buri.

The 32 year old prisoner, Wasan Obnual, seized an opportunity while working for the Department of Corrections at the Corrections Museum in Nonthaburi to escape. He immediately took a taxi back home, which was close to both the museum and the prison, to meet his mother.





Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

