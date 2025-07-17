Teenagers steal 600 baht from gas station in Chon Buri

Five teenagers riding motorbikes, locally referred to as dek waen, were captured on CCTV committing theft at a gas station along Highway 331 towards Chachoengsao, in Moo 4, in Chon Buri, Thailand. The incident took place at 2.18am on July 13, .

The CCTV footage reveals the group arriving on two motorbikes after fleeing a police checkpoint and stopping at the motorcycle parking area of the gas station.

Upon finding a key left in the seat of a parked motorcycle, which belonged to a gas station employee, one of the teenagers opened the seat and took 600 baht (US$18) in cash along with a set of tools stored underneath. The group subsequently departed the scene on their motorbikes.

The motorcycle owner, 18 year old Thanaphong Jaiboon from Buriram province and a gas station worker, expressed his concern over the theft. Having been employed at the station for just over two months, Thanaphong mentioned that he kept the cash under the seat to pay his rent, reported The Pattaya News.

He urged the perpetrators to return the stolen items, adding that if they do not comply, he intends to file a report with the Phanat Nikhom Police Station, leveraging the CCTV footage as evidence for legal proceedings.

In similar news, an 80 year old woman and her 35 year old son from Ban Makkhaeng reported a theft to Police Lieutenant Theeraphan Kaewphornyo at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station at 10.20 am on June 11.

The victims, Chalo and her son Cha, stated that gold jewelry weighing 9 baht, worth about 453,798 baht (US$13,990), along with 30,000 baht (US$925) in cash, was stolen.

These valuables had been hidden in a tin inside a plastic container, wrapped with a green necktie, and placed on Chalo’s bed beneath their house.

They suspect the thief to be Chalo’s 16 year old grandson, Beer, who lives in Non Tum village, Na Kha subdistrict.