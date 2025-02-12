Teenager tragically killed by harvester in Kamphaeng Phet

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred in Kamphaeng Phet when a 15 year old boy from Phetchaburi, working in a sugarcane field, was killed by a sugarcane harvester.

Relatives claimed the boy was asleep in a furrow, unnoticed by others. Yesterday, February 11 at 2.30pm, Lan Krabue Police Station was informed that the sugarcane harvester had pulled the boy into its machinery before ejecting him onto a truck collecting cut sugarcane, resulting in his immediate death.

Upon receiving the report, investigators, along with a duty doctor, nurses from Lan Krabue, and officials from the Kamphaeng Phet Rescue Association, arrived at the scene in Moo 3, Ban Chanthima, Chanthima subdistrict, Lan Krabue district, Kamphaeng Phet province. They found a large red sugarcane harvester parked at the site.

Nearby, a white Hino 10-wheeler truck, licence plate 81-4049 Kamphaeng Phet, was present, almost fully loaded with cut sugarcane. At the back of the truck, they discovered the body of Anusorn Kalawicha, a 15 year old boy from Phetchaburi, who had been crushed by the machinery.

Initial rescue volunteer reports indicated that the boy had been hired for work in the Kamphaeng Phet sugarcane fields. Before the accident, he had been resting in a sugarcane field, coinciding with the harvester’s arrival at the spot.

It is believed that the dense sugarcane field obstructed visibility, causing the harvester to inadvertently pull him along with the sugarcane, leading to his death on the truck, reported KhaoSod.

Police officials plan to question all involved parties to determine the true cause of the boy’s death. Currently, his body is being prepared for funeral rites at Wat Chanthima, Moo 3, Ban Chanthima, Chanthima subdistrict, Lan Krabue district, Kamphaeng Phet province.

