Bang out of order! Teen tearaways caught with grenades in Phuket

Two teen tearaways have been nabbed by police, who discovered them with four homemade grenades, allegedly intended for a revenge attack on rivals in the Wichit area of Phuket.

The dramatic arrest unfolded during a routine patrol led by Police Lieutenant Sunthon Phetsangk, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Wichit Police, last night, July 16.

While conducting crime suppression duties on Sakdidet Road, officers encountered the 15 year old boys and unearthed the shocking explosives.

One youth hails from Kantang in Trang Province, while the other is from Sai Khao subdistrict, Khlong Thom district in Krabi Province.

The duo was caught red-handed, carrying a shoulder bag stuffed with four homemade grenades, Phuket News reported. They were swiftly taken into custody and whisked to Wichit Police Station for a grilling.

During questioning, one teen reportedly confessed that the explosives were destined for a strike against rivals, but the plot was thwarted just in time.

The suspects face charges for illegal possession of explosives, a serious offence under Thai law.

Wichit Police Chief Pol Col Somsak Thongkliang applauded his officers for their keen vigilance, revealing that patrols in the area had been ramped up to curb violence among youth gangs.

“Our investigation and patrol teams have been highly effective, leading to multiple recent arrests.”

While details on the source of the explosives and intended targets remain under wraps, investigations continue.

Earlier this year, a chilling incident in Phichit Province saw two Thai teenagers arrested for crafting bombs that tragically killed a nine year old boy.

The young boy’s life was cut short after he picked up a mysterious object on the road that turned out to be a homemade bomb, which exploded on contact.

The March 23 tragedy only hit headlines on April 2, amidst revelations of other explosive devices in the area, underscoring the urgent need for vigilance.