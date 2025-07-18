Pattaya police allegedly ignore sexual assault complaint against Bolt rider

A Thai woman accused Pattaya police officers of failing to take action after she lodged a sexual assault complaint against a Bolt motorcycle taxi rider.

The woman shared her account of the assault yesterday, July 17, in a Facebook group, พัทยา (Pattaya), condemning officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station for their alleged inaction. In her post, she wrote…

“I reported it to the police, but that’s it. Police have never been the refuge of people in trouble. I called them many times, but they didn’t come.”

She explained that she had booked a Bolt ride from Walking Street to her apartment near the Sityodtong Muay Thai Camp in Bang Lamung District. Although she admitted to being intoxicated, she insisted that she was still in control.

Upon arriving at her residence, she realised that she had lost her mobile phone and was unable to pay the fare. She asked the Bolt rider to wait outside while she went inside to fetch cash.

However, the rider allegedly followed her into the apartment. She said she only became aware of his presence when she was already in her room. As she reached for money near her bed, the rider reportedly hugged her from behind.

The woman said she was shocked but managed to remain composed. She handed over the money and told the rider that she had to leave the room to meet her friend next door. She said she avoided confrontation for her own safety.

She added that she was fortunate her roommate happened to return shortly after. After recounting the incident, her roommate confronted the rider, leading to an argument. The woman said she called the police for help, but they refused to attend the scene.

She later visited the police station in person to file a formal complaint, but officers allegedly dismissed her claims. According to the woman, police accused her of being heavily intoxicated and willingly allowing the rider into her room.

The post sparked mixed reactions online. Many urged anyone under the influence of alcohol to be more careful when using public transportation.

However, some netizens agreed with the police, blaming the incident on the woman’s level of intoxication. Others claimed that it is not uncommon for passengers to invite motorcycle taxi riders into their homes, with some saying their boyfriends had experienced similar situations while working as app-based riders.

Channel 8 reported on the case on Thursday, July 18, and urged the accused rider to share his side of the story. At the time of reporting, the rider had not responded, and Pattaya police had yet to release an official statement regarding the allegation.