Teen killed in Lopburi over jealousy-fueled shooting

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 16 year old boy was shot and killed by a 14 year old in Lopburi after the younger boy became jealous over romantic attention towards his girlfriend. The incident occurred yesterday evening.

Police received a report at 7.05pm about a shooting at a three-way junction in Ban Nong Krathum, Maha Phot subdistrict, Sa Bot district, Lopburi province. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the body of a 16 year old boy lying on the roadside with a gunshot wound that had passed through his chest.

According to the deceased’s friend, they were riding a motorcycle to buy food when another motorcycle approached them. The pillion passenger on the second motorcycle pulled out a gun and shot the 16 year old, causing their motorcycle to crash. The friend attempted to rush the victim to the hospital, but the teenager had already succumbed to his injuries. Police collected a bullet casing from the scene and began an investigation.

Later, the police were contacted by relatives of a 14 year old boy who wanted to turn himself in for shooting the victim. Investigators went to retrieve the gunman, who revealed that his girlfriend had driven the motorcycle during the shooting. She had fled home with the .38-calibre homemade gun used in the crime. Police subsequently detained her for questioning.

Initial investigations suggest that the motive behind the shooting was jealousy. The deceased teenager had reportedly been frequently talking to the perpetrator’s girlfriend, which led to the fatal confrontation. The police are now waiting for a multidisciplinary team to interview the suspects, as they are minors, to ascertain the full details before proceeding with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.

“We were just riding to get some food when they came up next to us and shot my friend. I tried to get him to the hospital, but it was too late.”

Police urge anyone with further information to come forward to aid in their investigation.