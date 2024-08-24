Bangkok restaurant owner found dead in car after marital woes

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A restaurant owner was found dead inside her car in a secluded alley in Bangkok. Police revealed she had been stressed and upset about her husband’s infidelity. Friends were unable to contact her throughout the day.

Police discovered the body of a 21 year old woman, identified as the owner of a restaurant in the Phutthamonthon Sai 5 area, in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer parked in a deserted alley 50 metres from Taweewattana-Kanchanaphisek Road in Thawi Watthana district. The incident was reported around 9.30pm yesterday. The officers, along with forensic experts from Siriraj Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue teams, rushed to the scene.

The vehicle was found parked close to an abandoned house, with all doors locked. Rescuers had to use specialised equipment to open the doors and retrieve the body. The woman was wearing a red T-shirt and was found reclining in the driver’s seat. A charcoal stove was discovered in the back of the car, and initial assessments indicated she had been dead for at least 10 hours.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle parked in the alley since 11am with the engine running. It raised suspicions when they noticed the car remained there for an extended period.

Investigations revealed that the deceased often confided in a close friend about her marital problems. She frequently expressed feelings of stress and resentment towards her husband, who was involved with multiple women. The friend mentioned that the woman had once spoken about buying a gun to solve her problems, but was dissuaded and comforted. Yesterday, her friends were unable to reach her, which led to growing concerns.

“She often called me, venting about her husband and feeling hopeless. I tried my best to console her, but I couldn’t get hold of her at all yesterday.”

Police have sent the body for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. They have also summoned close acquaintances for further questioning to uncover more details about the circumstances leading to her demise. Following the investigation, the family will be able to take her body for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.