Thai man fatally struck by multiple vehicles on dark Lopburi road

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident unfolded when a man crossing an unlit road in Lopburi province was initially struck by a car, and then fatally run over by several following vehicles.

Khok Samrong Police Station Deputy Inspector Suttipong Sangthes received a report at 8.22pm yesterday, August 21, of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on Phahonyothin Road, between kilometre markers 180 and 181, in Huai Pong subdistrict, Khok Samrong district, Lopburi province. He rushed to the scene with the Khok Samrong Rescue Association.

The accident site was a dark, four-lane road with no streetlights. A white Toyota sedan with the registration plate กว-1493 Lopburi was found with damage to its front left side.

In the middle of the road lay the body of 45 year old Phaisarn Kaewpanya, who was found dead with severe injuries, his brain matter scattered, and blood pooling on the ground. Relatives of the deceased were present, distraught and in tears at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, 37 year old Korakot recounted her experience. She was driving from Lopburi to Khok Samrong in complete darkness.

Upon reaching the accident site, Phaisarn attempted to cross the road suddenly and at a close distance. She swerved to avoid him but still clipped him, causing him to fall and sustain minor injuries.

As Phaisarn tried to stand up, several employee transport trucks following closely behind ran over him, resulting in his death. Korakot was left in shock and unable to react.

Police have collected Phaisarn’s body for examination and detained Korakot for further questioning to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

