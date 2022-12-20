Thailand
Taxi drives off forgetting Norwegian tourist at petrol station in Thailand
A Norwegian man took a taxi from Trat to Bangkok yesterday afternoon. After stopping at a petrol station in Chon Buri province to buy snacks, the driver drove off without him. The cabby drove 60 kilometres before realising his passenger had vanished.
A Thai woman at the petrol station on the Setthakit Chon Buri – Baan Bueng Road saw the forlorn-looking tourist and asked if he needed help. He told her that his taxi driver drove off with his passport, mobile phone and other belongings and left him stranded. She helped him report the situation to officers at Mueang Chon Buri Police Station.
He told the woman that he came from Koh Chang island in Trat province and planned on meeting his friend at a hotel in the Nana area of Bangkok. However, after stopping to buy food at a convenience store, the taxi left him behind.
As the police arrived at the petrol station, so did the runaway taxi driver. The driver wound down his window and told police he was ashamed to say he had forgotten his passenger.
The taxi driver said he went to the bathroom while the Norwegian tourist went to buy snacks. He said when he got back into the car, he couldn’t see the man in his mirror but assumed he lay down on the backseat and went to sleep. The driver admitted that he didn’t check.
It wasn’t until the driver reached the Lat Krabang Toll Booth in Bangkok and needed the toll money that he realised his passenger had disappeared. So he turned around and headed back to Chon Buri.
After waiting quite some time, the tourist continued his journey with the same taxi driver and arrived safely at his destination in Bangkok, albeit a little later than planned.
In March, a taxi driver left his passenger at a petrol station in Ubon Ratchathani province in northeast Thailand. The passenger said the driver robbed him of his passport, tablet, phone and other belongings and also overcharged him for the trip which was never completed. Annoyed, he filed a police complaint.
When the police finally tracked down the taxi driver, he said he never drove off from the petrol station but was stuck in the toilet with a bad tummy.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Taxi drives off forgetting Norwegian tourist at petrol station in Thailand
Punishment uncertain for boy who threw cat from 22nd floor
Dining carriages and catering trolleys return to Thai trains
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Navy rescues German man with heart failure from cruise ship in Gulf of Thailand
Thailand tops BBC poll for Southeast Asia travel
China releases first Covid fatality rates after loosening restrictions
As Thailand’s large waves rage, officials raise red flags on Hua Hin beaches
Navy rescues 1 sailor from Gulf of Thailand, 30 still missing
Finnish man found sleeping in road after motorbike crash
Why hire a real estate professional in Thailand?
Over 2,000 tourists leave Koh Samui by plane amidst huge waves
The UN reaches historic biodiversity agreement to protect one-third of planet by 2030
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
UK Tesco accused of using slave labour in Thailand | GMT
Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Air pollution threatens water supply in Tibetan Plateau for two billion people
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Environment4 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Crime1 day ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Crime4 days ago
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
-
Eastern Thailand2 days ago
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
-
Entertainment2 days ago
‘Tis the season of the Grinch