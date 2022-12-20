New restaurants in Phuket to try this December 2022

If you’re looking for a new, high-end restaurant to try in Phuket this December, then look no further! From cosy beach-side eateries to grand, five-star restaurants, Phuket has it all. We’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants in the city that are sure to tantalise your taste buds and make your culinary experience in Phuket even more memorable. From innovative fusion cuisine to traditional Thai dishes, there’s something for everyone. So come and explore the best of Phuket’s dining scene this December!

Nitan Phuket

Nitan Phuket is an award-winning Thai restaurant in Phuket, Thailand. It offers authentic Thai recipes, made with fresh ingredients, as well as a selection of international dishes. The restaurant has earned a reputation for its delicious, flavorful dishes and exceptional service. Nitan Phuket is located in the heart of Phuket Town and is open daily for lunch and dinner. The restaurant features a stylish, contemporary interior design and a relaxed atmosphere. The menu includes a variety of traditional Thai dishes, such as massaman curry and pad Thai, as well as international dishes, like pasta and burgers. The restaurant also offers a selection of wines and beers to accompany your meal. For dessert, you can enjoy homemade ice cream and other sweet treats.

Opening Hours: Opens 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM (Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)

Location: Baan wana park 177/38 Srisoontorn road, Amphoe Thalang, Phuket, Thailand 83110

ATOLL Restaurant Phuket

ATOLL, which is playfully floating in the heart of Laguna Phuket’s waterways, offers stunning lagoon views from its outdoor setting together with lively cocktails and modern, trendy cuisine that will sate your inner style diva. From Angsana Lobby or Laguna Beach, a short free boat trip will take you to ATOLL, a place in Laguna that will provide you with fantastic memories of inventive drinks, delicious food, and ongoing entertainment. Perfect for locals and tourists looking for a special place to experience culinary and sensory delights.

Opening Hours: Dinner: 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒏 𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 – 𝑺𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒚 (𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒚 & 𝑻𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚)

Location: Laguna Phuket, Bangtao Beach

L’Arôme by the Sea

L‘Arôme by the Sea is a beachfront restaurant and bar located on Kalim Bay in Phuket, Thailand. The restaurant offers a range of Thai dishes, including seafood and Thai curries, as well as international cuisine. The restaurant has an outdoor seating area, with a stunning view of the bay, and the interior is decorated in a modern, beach–inspired style. L‘Arôme by the Sea also has a bar, serving a selection of wines, cocktails and other drinks. The bar also features live music on a regular basis. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and is a popular spot for a romantic evening out.

Opening Hours: 4 pm – 11 pm Daily

Location: 247 Phrabaramee Rd, Pa Tong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket 83150

Casa Boho

The Casa Boho restaurant at Hyatt Regency Phuket offers an eclectic menu of classic Mediterranean and Asian-fusion dishes. The restaurant has a relaxed atmosphere, with a large open-air terrace and stunning views of the Andaman Sea. The menu features a variety of dishes from all over the world, including grilled seafood, Thai curries, pizzas, pastas and risottos. The restaurant also serves up an extensive selection of international wines, beers and unique cocktails. Guests can enjoy live music and entertainment, as well as a selection of fine cigars in the lounge area. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner or a casual night out with friends, Casa Boho is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a delicious meal.

Opening Hours: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM Daily

Location: Hyatt Regency Phuket, 16, 12 Moo 6 Kamala Phuket, Thailand 83150

The unique flavours, friendly atmosphere and stunning views from many of the restaurants make it a great destination for a night out. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner for two, a casual lunch or a lively night out with friends, Phuket has it all. With its amazing variety of cuisine, friendly people and stunning scenery, dining in Phuket is an experience you won’t forget.

