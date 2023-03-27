TAT and Tinder team up to launch Single Journey tours for single travellers

Photo by Wanaporn Yangsiri on Unsplash

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Tinder dating app have teamed up to launch “Single Journey Season 2” tours for single travellers who want to find a travel partner and make their trip more meaningful.

The first season of Single Journey was launched in December 2020. It offered three different trips for 100 single travellers who won free tickets through the Tinder campaign.

The three tours included a one-day trip to pray for love at nine temples along the Chao Phraya River, a diving trip at Koh Khai Maew in Phuket, and a floating train trip from Bangkok to Thailand’s biggest reservoir Pa Sak Jolasid Dam.

The second season of Single Journey kicked off this month with two highlight events, Babe Fest, and Single on the Beach.

Babe Fest will take place from April 7 to 9 at the Sermsuk Warehouse in the Charoen Nakhon area of Bangkok, where single individuals in the city have a chance to meet and mingle. Meanwhile, Single on the Beach will be hosted at the beachfront restaurant, The Oxygen, in Pattaya on April 29.

Apart from these two events, Single Journey Season 2 will recommend additional trips for solo travellers to explore various attractions in Thailand. The concept is to provide travellers with destinations where they can travel alone but not lonely. Each recommended destination will be rated as a safe spot for solo travellers as well.

The first season was limited to single Thai citizens, but the conditions for the second season have not been announced yet. According to the popular Thai travel blogger, Sneak out, TAT and Tinder teams will release the details of the campaign on the YouTube Channel “Amazing Thailand” tomorrow.

According to the National Statistical Office of Thailand (NSO), Thai citizens of Gen Y, or people born between 1980 and 2000, chose to be single and focused on working for success. The numbers of this group also increased for five consecutive years since 2017.

Thai people also tend to marry later than in the past. People married at the age of 24 in 1990, but in 2010, the average age for marriage was 28, and the average marriage age has increased every year since then.

The NSO also revealed that the reasons why many people do not want to have children were down to the economic crisis and the higher cost of living. Many people believed they could not earn enough to provide the best care for their children.