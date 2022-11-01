Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) invites you to ride the ‘floating train‘ from Hua Lamphong Station in Bangkok to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam – Thailand’s biggest reservoir – in Lop Buri province.

The rot fai loi nam (train floating on water) will run every Saturday and Sunday for three months, commencing on November 5. The train (no.921) will leave Bangkok at 6am and stop at Samsen Station, Bang Sue Junction, Bang Khen, Lak Si, Don Mueang, Rangsit, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, and Kaeng Khoi Junction.

Tourists can take in the scenery and snap some photos while the floating train stops over the middle of the dam for 20 minutes. Then, the train will pull into Khok Salung station for 30 minutes, where tourists can shop for local One Tambon One Product (OTOP) products.

Finally, the train will pull into the dam’s station at 10.35 am. Tourists have free time to eat a local lunch, travel around the dam or take a 70 baht van trip to see the sunflower and fern gardens at Ban Kluay & Kai Cafe.

The train back to Bangkok (no.926) will leave the dam at 3.30pm and arrive back at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station at 6.50 pm.

Tickets for a round trip between Bangkok and Pa Sak Jolasid cost 330 baht in a non-air-conditioned carriage and 560 baht in an air-conditioned carriage.

Tickets can be booked at any railway station counter or through the D-Ticket system. Tickets cost the same price for adults and children.

Director of Public Relations at SRT Ekkarat Sri-arayanphong said the annual floating train initiative will help the recovery of domestic post-pandemic tourism, create jobs and strengthen local economies.

Train lovers may also be interested in taking a trip from Bangkok to Kanchanaburi, Hua Hin or Lop Buri this winter on a cute white and purple Kiha 183 passenger train donated from Japan. The service was meant to open for public use last month. However, SRT has delayed the train’s commercial opening “until the end of the year.”