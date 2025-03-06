Taiwanese man scammed by Thai lover flies to Thailand for justice

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Taiwanese man scammed by Thai lover flies to Thailand for justice
Pictures courtesy of Thairath

A Taiwanese man who thought he had found love with a Thai woman was left devastated after she scammed him out of nearly 10 million baht. Determined to seek justice, he flew to Thailand to file a complaint against her, only to discover she had vanished.

Chia Wei Te from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, accompanied by an interpreter and his lawyer, Thiraphong Srichantha, arrived at Pha Khao Police Station in Loei province at 10am today, March 6.

The 34 year old Taiwanese man filed a complaint against 25 year old Kwanthida, who allegedly tricked him into a fake relationship and drained his finances over several years.

Chia recounted how he met Kwanthida while she was working in Taiwan as a service worker. They grew close, and she convinced him of her love, promising marriage and a future together.

She initially borrowed money in small amounts, claiming she needed to renovate her house in Pha Khao district to sell it for a higher price. She led him to believe that once the house was sold, they would start a life together.

After returning to Thailand, she maintained contact, repeatedly asking for financial help. Falling deeper into her deception, Chia sold his own house in Taiwan for over 7 million baht and transferred money to her 52 times, amounting to 9.3 million baht.

Deception and evasion

As time passed, Kwanthida became increasingly evasive. She sent him a photo claiming she had 20 million baht in a bank safe deposit box, assuring him she would return his money. However, she insisted she needed additional funds to withdraw it. Desperate to recover his losses, he transferred more money—only to realise too late that he had been conned.

Distraught and overwhelmed by betrayal, Chia even considered taking his own life, but his relatives intervened. Determined to seek justice, he flew to Thailand to confront the woman who had ruined him financially and emotionally.

When reporters contacted Kwanthida, she admitted to the scam but revealed she was no longer in Thailand. She shamelessly confessed that she had spent all the money on food, travel, and entertainment and had no means to repay him. The picture of cash she had sent to Chia was fake, taken from another location to deceive him further.

Reporters later visited her home, where they found a newly completed house on a 1-ngan (400 square metres) plot of land—the very house she had claimed needed renovation.

Her mother and older brother were present, with her mother insisting she did not know of her daughter’s actions. She claimed the money sent by her daughter was used solely for the house construction, reported Thairath.

Police are now investigating the case, while Chia remains in Thailand, hoping for justice and the chance to reclaim even a fraction of his lost fortune.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

