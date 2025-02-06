Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Taiwanese man made a significant offering at Wat Ko Suwannaram in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district after winning millions in the lottery.

Yesterday, February 5, the lucky man, along with friends and devotees, presented 100 pig heads, 3,000 candles, and various food items as a gesture of gratitude. The offerings were made to the Great Brahma Emperor, a large statue at the temple, believed to have brought him luck.

The temple’s abbot, Phra Khru Palat Suwatthanakevikun, also known as Phra Khru Rungsaeng, explained the origins of the Great Brahma Emperor statue.

Constructed last year, the statue was inspired by a vision of a three-headed Brahma riding a swan and an elephant. A wealthy disciple from Malaysia funded its creation, resulting in an 8-metre-high statue topped with a seated Buddha.

Known as Thao Suhasabodhi Brahma, this deity is considered the chief and ruler of all Brahmas in the 20 heavens. The project cost over 10 million baht and attracts many devotees, particularly from the temple’s Chinese community, for worship and offerings.

Yu, a 32 year old Taiwanese amulet shop owner, shared his story. He visited the temple to pray to the Great Brahma Emperor, after which he won a substantial lottery prize in Taiwan, though he declined to specify the exact amount.

He frequently visits the temple with fellow Taiwanese friends to seek blessings. On this occasion, before the lottery draw, he prayed and made a vow, and upon winning, he returned to fulfil his promise with offerings.

During the ceremony, he drew a lottery number, 079, from the temple’s basket as a token for another round of luck.

The event also featured several religious figures, including Phra Sri Phrayatti Dilok from Nong Chok district, Phra Khru Pitak Rattananukit from Wat Phra Ruang Prasit, and Phra Ajarn Liang Theeravaro from Wat Chom Khet.

They all participated in the candle-lighting ceremony and offerings around the Great Brahma Emperor statue. After the ceremony, attendees received gifts of pig heads, sweets, and fruits, reported KhaoSod.