What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 7 to 9)

Searching for the best things to do in Bangkok on the weekend usually leads to more scrolling than actual planning. The city never sleeps. There’s always a new restaurant to try, a nightclub to dance to, or a hidden speakeasy waiting to be discovered.

Besides the usual suspects, Bangkok’s weekend scene also thrives on pop-ups, events, and exhibitions that deserve your attention. So to help you out, we’ve rounded up the best happenings. From International Women’s Day screenings to beer festivals and pet playdates in the park, here’s what’s worth your time.

10 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 7 to 9)

Many Faces of Her at noble Play

Date & time: Until Sunday, April 27, from 8am to 5pm

Location: noble PLAY, 1035 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: Free

If you had to picture the female body, what’s the first image that comes to mind? A goddess? A mother? A work of art? Many Faces of Her, a new exhibition at noble PLAY in collaboration with 333 Gallery, looks into how the female form has been used to represent everything from power and beauty to history and mythology.

The exhibition pulls together works from four artists, including Kaewtrakarn Junlabon, Luck Maisalee, Parichart Suphaphan, and Marisa Srijunplaeng.

This theme isn’t new. It’s everywhere, from ancient sculptures like the Venus of Willendorf to modern icons like the Statue of Liberty. Even in Thai culture, figures like the Earth Goddess (Pra Mae Torani) carry deep symbolic weight. But here, the conversation goes deeper, shifting between reverence, critique, and personal storytelling.

Golden Compass by Shepard Fairey at Over the Influence Bangkok

Date & time: Until Sunday, April 27

Location: Over the Influence, 79, 81 Tri Mit Rd, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

Golden Compass, the latest exhibition by Shepard Fairey, explores themes of justice, grief, and the ongoing search for balance in a chaotic world. Best known for his Obey series and the iconic Obama Hope poster, Fairey brings his signature mix of bold graphics, layered textures, and thought-provoking messages to this exhibition.

You can expect a mix of original paintings, retired stencils, and screenprints on wood and metal. Each piece works as a call to action, whether subtle or loud, urging viewers to reflect on their own place in the world.

The exhibition runs until 27 April, but if you’re in Bangkok this weekend, it’s well worth a visit.

Ballsy Women at The Parlour

Date & time: Friday, March 7, from 9pm to 1am

Location: Iron Balls – The Parlour, Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Strong drinks, loud music, and a whole lot of attitude? Ballsy Women at The Parlour is shaking up International Women’s Day a day early on Friday. Jen Queen and Nicole Slater from The Pontiac Hong Kong are behind the bar for the night.

The Pontiac’s bold, no-rules attitude is in full force, and that means one thing: bring a bra, leave it behind, and get a free shot. Additionally, part of the night’s proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

her art, her voice at River City Bangkok

Date & time: Friday, March 7 to Sunday, March 9

Location: RCB Forum, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok, 23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

Price: 150 baht per film

It’s International Women’s Day this Saturday, and what better way to celebrate than by watching documentaries about women who changed the worlds of art, photography, and food?

her art, her voice is a documentary film festival presented by RCB Film Club in collaboration with Documentary Club. For three days, you’ll get the chance to see five documentaries about five legendary women.

The lineup includes Tove, a portrait of Tove Jansson, the Finnish artist behind the Moomins; KUSAMA: INFINITY, an exploration of Yayoi Kusama’s polka-dotted universe; All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which follows photographer Nan Goldin’s fight against the Sackler family and the opioid crisis; Julia, a look at how Julia Child changed the world’s view of French cuisine; and Girls/Museum, a fresh perspective on classic art as young girls re-examine works traditionally created by men.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Beer People Festival 2025 at ChangChui Creative Park

Date & time: Friday, March 7 to Sunday, March 9, from 11am to 11pm

Location: ChangChui Creative Park, 460/8 Sirindhorn Rd, Bang Phlat, Bangkok 10700

Price: Free entry

How about trying new drinks this weekend? More than 400 vendors will be pouring everything from craft beer and cocktails to Sato (Thai rice wine) and small-batch spirits at the Beer People Festival 2025. That’s more than 1,000 flavours to explore, so pace yourself.

This year, they’re adding two new zones: Coffee Council, featuring handpicked local roasters, and Nud Kin Phak, a cannabis-friendly chill zone. So even if you’re not a big fan of alcoholic beverages, you’ll still have a good time.

Moreover, there’ll be live music all weekend, retro fairground games, and panel talks on alcohol’s role in history and politics. And with politicians joining the discussion, who knows, you might overhear some unfiltered opinions over a pint.

Mogwai at Voice Space

Date & time: Saturday, March 8, from 7pm

Location: Voice Space, Voice TV, 197, BBD Building(Viphavdi), Viphavadi Rangsit Road, Samsennai 10400

Price: 2,000 baht (Zone B) / 2,500 baht (Zone A)

There are plenty of concerts coming to Bangkok this March, and Mogwai is one of them. The Scottish post-rock giants are bringing their towering instrumentals and raw energy to Voice Space for one night only.

If you know, you know. Huge soundscapes, slow builds, and explosive climaxes, it’s hard to pass an opportunity to hear their music live!

They’re also teaming up with PLUS1 to support War Child, so part of your ticket helps children affected by war.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Sunda Festival Takeover at BEAMCUBE

Date & time: Saturday, March 8, from 8pm to 2am

Location: BEAMCUBE, Mahanakhon CUBE, 96 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price: 300 baht (online) / 500 baht (at the door)

Sunda Festival is making a rare stop in Bangkok, taking over BEAMCUBE this Saturday. The Singapore-born festival has built a name curating some of the best underground selectors across Asia-Pacific, and now you have the chance to experience its energy.

MLCH and Bongomann, the festival’s co-founders, are kicking things off together before handing things over to Pam Anantr, who blends Afrobeat, acid, and jazz-funk like no one else. Then it’s Elaheh, one of Bangkok’s finest, pushing things into deeper house territory. To close the night, Bongomann and MLCH go back-to-back again until 2am.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Pet Parq Play Day Vol. 2 at The PARQ

Date & time: Saturday, March 8 to Sunday, March 9, from 1pm to 7pm

Location: Q Garden, Level 3, The PARQ Life, 88 Ratchadaphisek Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Price: Free entry

Pet lovers, this one’s for you. PET PARQ PLAY DAY Vol.2 is back at The PARQ, turning the Q Garden sky garden into a paradise for dogs, cats, and their humans.

There’ll be pet massages, sound wave therapy, and a pet fashion show (yes, matching outfits are encouraged). On Saturday, wellness is the focus, with relaxation messages by Aiyara Thai Dog Massage & Spa and Hato Pet Wellness Center kick things off, followed by sound therapy and live music. Sunday is for learning, with talks on pet health, nutrition, and behaviour training, plus a meet-and-greet with ETHER THE KITTEN.

In addition, you can also get a pet check-up at the PET PARQ Clinic, snap professional photos at the PET PARQ Studio, or pick up some stylish pet gear at the market. An artist will also be present to sketch portraits of you and your four-legged bestie.

Don’t have a furry companion? Visiting just to soak up the cuteness is perfectly fine.

Knowledge Fest x Bangkok Music Festival at Museum Siam

Date & time: Saturday, March 8 to Sunday, March 9, from 12am to 9am

Location: Museum Siam, 4 Sanam Chai Rd, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Price: Free entry

Knowledge Fest and Bangkok Music Festival are teaming up for a packed weekend at Museum Siam this weekend.

The book fair brings together top publishers, authors, and a range of workshops covering everything from history and literature to AI and pop culture. There’s also a book club diving into crime novels and a “book clinic” to help you find the perfect read. If you’re more hands-on, the workshops explore everything from the importance of breakfast to why Thailand is home to dinosaurs.

The festival also turns the museum garden into an open-air music venue. Live performances from Bangkok Music Festival artists, plus a special set by folk singer Thotsapol Himphan, are ready to entertain you. And, of course, no festival is complete without food. There’ll be plenty of stalls serving up everything from Thai street food to trendy café bites.

Be sure to register before you go.

Yoga and Sound Healing at Neilson Hays Library

Date & time: Sunday, March 9, from 5pm to 7pm

Location: Neilson Hays Library, 195 Surawong Rd, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price: 1,090 baht

If your idea of celebrating Women’s Day involves a little less champagne and a little more zen, the Yoga & Sound Healing session at Neilson Hays Library might be exactly what you need.

It starts with a yoga session to stretch, strenghten, and reset your body. Then, sound healing follows, with gongs, singing bowls, and chimes that will lull you into total relaxation.

A quick overview of 10 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 7 to 9)

No. Event Name Date & Time Location Price 1 Many Faces of Her Until April 27, 8am–5pm noble PLAY, 1035 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Bangkok 10330 Free 2 Golden Compass by Shepard Fairey Until April 27 Over the Influence, 79, 81 Tri Mit Rd, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100 Free 3 Ballsy Women Friday, March 7, 9pm–1am Iron Balls – The Parlour, Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Bangkok 10110 Free 4 Her Art, Her Voice March 7–9 RCB Forum, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok 150 baht per film 5 Beer People Festival 2025 March 7–9, 11am–11pm ChangChui Creative Park, 460/8 Sirindhorn Rd, Bang Phlat, Bangkok 10700 Free entry 6 Mogwai Live in Bangkok Saturday, March 8, 7pm Voice Space, Voice TV, Viphavadi Rangsit Rd, Bangkok 10400 2,000–2,500 baht 7 Sunda Festival Takeover Saturday, March 8, 8pm–2am BEAMCUBE, Mahanakhon CUBE, Bangkok 10500 300 baht (online) / 500 baht (door) 8 Pet Parq Play Day Vol. 2 March 8–9, 1pm–7pm Q Garden, The PARQ Life, Bangkok 10110 Free entry 9 Knowledge Fest x Bangkok Music Festival March 8–9, 12pm–9pm Museum Siam, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Bangkok 10200 Free entry 10 Yoga and Sound Healing March 9, 5pm-7pm Neilson Hays Library, 195 Surawong Rd, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500 1,090 baht

So where will you be this weekend? The hot season is creeping in, but that doesn’t mean outdoor fun is off the table. And if air-conditioning is your love language, Bangkok has you covered too. Happy weekend!

