Wheels of misfortune: Woman crushed in Phuket truck horror

A sunny Phuket afternoon turned into a nightmare when a young woman riding pillion was killed after a six-wheeled lorry ploughed into a motorbike on Wiset Road in Rawai, sparking fresh calls for better road safety.

The fatal crash happened at around 1.45pm yesterday, July 17 near the Go Wholesale branch in Rawai, when a white Hino truck collided with a black Honda PCX motorbike carrying two women.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call from Chalong Police Station’s radio centre.

Pattaya News reported police found 31 year old Nantanapat Phengchit from Songkhla lying unconscious in the road with severe injuries. Despite desperate CPR efforts by medics from Chalong Hospital, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The motorbike’s driver, Rattanaporn Chaisongkhram from Phang Nga, suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Chalong Hospital for further checks.

The truck driver, Aree Hansuek, a Phuket local from Thalang, remained at the scene and cooperated fully with police.

Investigators say CCTV footage shows the motorbike travelling in the left lane towards Chalong Circle, with the six-wheel truck close behind. As the truck attempted to overtake, it made contact with the bike, causing both riders to be flung onto the tarmac.

Police are now reviewing the footage and taking witness statements as part of an ongoing investigation. Charges are expected once the exact cause of the crash is confirmed.

The tragedy comes just months after another fatal collision in April, when a 30 year old woman died after her car crossed the median and slammed into a pickup truck on Phra Phuket Kaew Road, also in Phuket. The collision also severely injured a married couple in the truck.

Locals are now urging tighter traffic enforcement and better road planning to prevent further unnecessary deaths on the island’s roads.