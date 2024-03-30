Srettha inaugurates Thailand Tourism Festival 2024

Photo courtesy of Travel and Tour World

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin inaugurated the 42nd Thailand Tourism Festival 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

Joined by officials from the government and private sectors, including Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol and TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the event kicked off with grandeur.

“Tourism is at the forefront of our nation’s socio-economic development. We’re leveraging our rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality to position Thailand as a premier global destination.”

This year’s festival, themed Suk Thanthee…Thi Tiew Thailand Tourism Festival (happy travelling at the Thailand Tourism Festival), showcases Thailand’s diverse attractions and promotes responsible travel through initiatives like Zero Waste to Landfills.

With nine captivating zones, the festival boasts innovative digital tourism initiatives and the partnership 360 strategy, designed to showcase Thailand’s splendour across regions. TAT Governor Thapanee projected a staggering 150,000 visitors and 20 million online reaches, anticipating a substantial boost to Thailand’s economy, reported Travel and Tour World.

Culminating in the Maha Songkran World Water Festival on April 1, featuring vibrant processions and new religious tourism paths, the festival promises a finale of unmatched splendour.

The Thailand Tourism Festival 2024 runs from March 28 to April 1, from 10am to 9pm at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Admission is free.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand Tourism Festival held in Bangkok from March 28

The 42nd Thailand Tourism Festival will be held from March 28 to April 1 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this year’s festival promises a spectacle of unparalleled experiences, blending tradition with innovation and sustainability.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the Thailand Tourism Festival 2024 will incorporate distinctive identities and attractions from five regions to inspire travellers to explore new travel experiences across the country.

With a focus on sustainability, the event is launching its Zero Waste to Landfills initiative for the second time, in partnership with key organisations to manage waste effectively. Last year’s initiative successfully diverted tonnes of waste from landfills, reducing carbon emissions significantly.

From the Amazing Thailand Zone boasting cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) experiences to the enchanting Faithival Northern Village celebrating local traditions, visitors can expect a cornucopia of delights across nine immersive zones. Highlights include LED screenings, traditional performances, culinary delights, and interactive DIY activities.

The Thai Tourism Alliances Zone will showcase stories from TAT’s partners, offering special deals and discounts on tourism products and services, while the Main Stage will host an array of cultural performances and entertainment, reported Pattaya Mail.

Embracing responsible tourism, the Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) Zone will underscore TAT’s commitment to sustainability initiatives, promoting a greener future for tourism.

For more information, contact the TAT Contact Center at 1672 Travel Buddy.