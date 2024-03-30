NACC cracks down on corruption in government top brass

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has set its sights on high-ranking government officials, leaving no stone unturned in the battle for transparency and accountability.

The NACC, led by President Police General Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, is leading a proposal to extend asset reporting laws to encompass agencies notorious for corruption risks. Under this plan, heavyweights from the Revenue Department, Excise Department, and even the Royal Thai Police could soon find themselves under the microscope.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the King Prajadhipok’s Institute in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Senate and NACC, Watcharapol outlined the necessity of this move, stressing that transparency is the bedrock of effective governance and law enforcement.

“Submitting asset lists is not just a formality; it’s a vital tool in our arsenal against corruption.

“By making these lists public, we’re empowering citizens to act as watchdogs, rooting out any hint of impropriety.”

Furthermore, Watcharapol assured that the NACC would bolster its investigative capacity to meticulously scrutinise the submitted asset declarations, leaving no room for malfeasance.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai issued a stern reminder to lawmakers, emphasising the moral imperative of disclosing assets, reported The Nation.

He warned of dire consequences for those who attempt to skirt the law, underscoring that integrity must reign supreme in public service.

In related news, the NACC has taken charge of a high-profile investigation into the alleged association of Deputy National Police Chief, Police General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, and four others with a large-scale online gambling network. The decision, backed by a majority vote during a commission meeting on Monday, was made public on March 5.

In other news, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Case Division for Holders of Political Positions delivered a resounding verdict on March 4, absolving Yingluck Shinawatra and five co-defendants of malfeasance and corruption allegations. The charges stemmed from the allocation of a hefty 240-million-baht campaign budget aimed at promoting the Yingluck government’s ambitious 2-trillion-baht infrastructure projects.