Spice of controversy: Vietnamese, Indian vendors accuse Thai Police ‘Curry’pt practices

Vietnamese and Indian vendors in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok accused the Thai police of extortion and soliciting bribes from them.

Nonthaburi province residents last night handed a video to Channel 3 of a Vietnamese seller’s complaint about having to hand over eye-watering bribes. In the video, the 31 year old Vietnamese man, Min, disclosed that he has been selling dried squid in the province for about a year and had to pay 6,000 baht per month to several government departments. This issue is similar to the easy-pass sticker scandal.

Min explained that each authority would give him stickers as proof that he had already paid the required amount of cash. Min revealed that one police officer requested money from him but did not provide a sticker. He said he had paid for five stickers but received only two, which he showed locals.

The Vietnamese vendor claimed that he had to pay additional bribes if the authorities demanded it. He could not differentiate the departments of each officer and only learned about them after he had been apprehended by them.

Min told the locals that he was very tired. He had to keep his shop open until 2am or 3am in order the earn at least 1,000 baht per day. If not, he would not have enough money to pay the bribes, and his shop would have to close.

Min revealed he lived and worked in Thailand with his wife and sent money back to his mother and two children in Vietnam. He and his wife worked really hard to earn 20,000 baht per month. His income has to support his family, cover daily expenses, and pay bribes.

The Vietnamese man added that three of his friends had to do the same. Min said…

“I cannot give up. I have to fight for a living. I have to come to Thailand because no one in Vietnam enjoys the nightlife and late-night meals as the Thai people do. The karaoke bars in Vietnam do not allow us to sell products as well.”

Locals added that they spoke to an Indian vendor who sold beans in the area and found that he had to pay 1,000 baht per month to two government organisations. He also had tiger and black panther stickers on his phone.

It is anticipated that Thai police officers target foreign vendors who are illegally in Thailand.

Recently, a Burmese vendor selling deep-fried bananas in Nonthaburi filed a complaint to the police that two police officers extorted 2,500 baht per month from her. The Burmese woman reported that the two officers claimed that the payment was for her security in staying and working in Thailand. The two police officers later surrendered themselves but denied all accusations.