31 Centara hotels clinch Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice awards

Photo Courtesy of centralgroup.com

Centara Hotels & Resorts has received numerous honours in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for 2023, with 31 of their properties being recognised worldwide. These prestigious awards, reserved for establishments consistently achieving excellent traveller reviews over the past year, place Centara’s hotels and resorts within the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

This year, two Centara properties received the esteemed “Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best” award, putting them in the top 1% of all Tripadvisor listings. These included Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok and Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, solidifying their spots as some of the most extraordinary and highly-rated establishments around the globe.

Resort destinations across Thailand remained popular, with 19 seaside and beachfront Centara properties receiving accolades, such as Centara Reserve Samui, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, and Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi. Centara’s international hotels and resorts were also acknowledged, with awards going to locations in Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Maldives and the Middle East, including Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne and Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives.

Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive, Thirayuth Chirathiva, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming recognition and praised the dedication and passion of the Centara family in providing exceptional hospitality and service. He said, “The Travellers’ Choice Awards acknowledge the exceptional quality and experiences provided by our hotels and resorts, and we couldn’t be prouder of this achievement.”

In total, 31 Centara hotels were honoured at the Traveller’s Choice Awards 2023, considered an outstanding accomplishment for the Thailand-based international hotel group, reported Bangkok Post.

Last year, Centara embarked on an ambitious plan to construct 100 new hotels by 2026, intending to launch 20 annually. With Thailand’s hospitality industry now rebounding from the pandemic, Centara is determined to accelerate this plan by managing these hotels through partnerships with various companies. In a four-year plan starting from 2023, Centara aims to supply around 40,000 rooms with the goal of reaching this capacity by 2026. To know more, read HERE.