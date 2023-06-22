Double shooting suspect surrenders to police, reveals motive in Chachoengsao

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A suspect in a double shooting at a popular establishment in Chachoengsao province has turned himself in to police at Plaeng Yao Police Station and revealed his motives for the crime. Thirty-two year old Natthaphon, whose last name was withheld, explained that the incident occurred due to an altercation at a live entertainment venue in Plaeng Yao on June 18. He later handed over the weapon used in the crime to the police.

Natthaphon told police that he was provoked by the victims after an incident involving broken glass in the venue. He confronted the group, leading to a physical altercation where he was attacked by one of the men. In response, Natthaphon drew his gun and fired at the man, subsequently shooting another man who tried to intervene. He then fled the scene.

The owner of the entertainment venue has been charged and brought before Chachoengsao Provincial Court while provincial authorities are considering further administrative actions. The venue has remained closed since the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Regarding the victims, a younger brother of the deceased revealed that he was informed of his older sibling’s death before entering the monkhood. He was devastated by the news but found solace in Buddhist teachings. The families of the deceased, Kritsada and Adisorn, will hold a funeral at Wat Khlong Song in Plaeng Yao today at 3pm.

As for the shortcomings of Plaeng Yao Police Station, the Provincial Police Region 2 ordered an investigation into the conduct of relevant officials, setting up a committee to investigate the facts and consider the responsibilities of those involved.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the attacker used a .38 calibre gun, which he brought into the establishment due to his familiarity with the security personnel. To read the original story on this tragic and devastating shooting, click HERE.