Shaping traditions: Sand sculptors carve out cultural magic in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In celebration of Thai cultural heritage, Wat Prachum Khongkha in Bang Lamung District held a sand sculpture competition, showcasing creativity and craftsmanship.

Organised into two categories, beauty and creativity, the grand sand pagoda construction competition aimed to honour the time-honoured tradition synonymous with the festive spirit of the Songkran Festival.

Under the Beauty Category, participants showcased their prowess in sand sculpture, cultural expression, pagoda composition, and utilisation of natural materials. Meanwhile, the Creativity Category rewarded contestants for their innovative approaches, uniqueness, and precision in crafting intricate sand structures.

With a lucrative cash prize pool at stake, the competition sparked fervent interest and enthusiasm among community members, attracting participants from diverse backgrounds. Prizes totalling 6,000 baht awaited the champion, 5,000 baht for the first runner-up, and 4,000 baht for the second runner-up, across both categories, reported Pattaya Mail.

The ancient tradition of sand pagoda construction, deeply woven into the fabric of Thai culture, carries profound historical and spiritual significance. Originally a religious practice, it has blossomed into a symbol of communal celebration and artistic expression during Songkran.

In related news, Pattaya burst into life with a dazzling celebration of Thai cultural richness, as Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inaugurated the Thai Heritage Conservation Project: Preserving, Promoting, and Safeguarding Thai Identity in honour of HRH Princess Sirindhorn’s 69th birthday.

The beachfront of central Pattaya became the stage for a captivating showcase of Thailand’s cultural tapestry. The event was a magnificent exposition of Thai heritage, offering visitors a diverse range of activities aimed at both exhibiting and conserving Thailand’s cultural wealth.

In other news, for those looking to navigate the bustling streets of Bangkok during Songkran, Happining.city offers a valuable resource. This interactive map-based website provides real-time updates on where to find the best water fights, street closures, and event schedules.

The map is a product of the Collective Resilience Network, developed in collaboration with CEA, Bangkok Design Week, and supported by the MIT Urban Risk Lab and Bangkok Bank.