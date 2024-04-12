Interactive map guides revelers through Songkran festivities

The joyous Songkran festival is in full swing across Thailand, with both locals and visitors eagerly participating in the celebrations. As the traditional Thai New Year, Songkran is synonymous with vibrant water fights, and this year’s festivities began on April 11, with the merriment set to continue in many areas.

Bangkok, the nation’s capital, is no exception to the excitement. While some residents venture out to the provinces, numerous water play spots are available throughout the city, including major landmarks like Icon Siam, Central World, Siam, Silom, and Khao San Road. These locations are buzzing with activity, drawing crowds eager to partake in the festivities.

For those looking to navigate the bustling streets of Bangkok during Songkran, Happining.city offers a valuable resource. This interactive map-based website provides real-time updates on where to find the best water fights, street closures, and event schedules. The map is a product of the Collective Resilience Network, developed in collaboration with CEA, Bangkok Design Week, and supported by the MIT Urban Risk Lab and Bangkok Bank.

The platform is designed to foster community engagement and share experiences, tips, and alerts about the festival. It utilizes a chatbot via the social media platform LINE, allowing users to report and update information on the map easily. The Songkran Bangkok 2024 theme aims to enhance the culture of using technology for public participation in urban events.

In addition to the fun, safety remains a priority, with emergency numbers and hotlines readily available for anyone in need during the festival.

Songkran is not only a time of joy but also an opportunity to contribute to the community’s collective resilience through digital tools, ensuring a safe and enjoyable celebration for all, reported Khaosod.

In related news, To ease the journey home for migrant workers from Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that they will be exempted from re-entry fees if they wish to return to their home countries to celebrate Songkran between April 1 and May 15.